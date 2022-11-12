Jio Enables Users Across India tell they are Interested in its 5G

Reliance Jio, India's number one telecom company in terms of wireless subscribers and revenue market share, is now allowing users across the nation to convey that they are interested in consuming 5G services. Until now, most users were trying to tell Jio that they are interested in its 'True 5G' services by going to the MyJio app and finding the banner for the 5G invite. But this banner isn't visible to all inside the app. Thus, users who can't see the banner on the MyJio app can now directly head over to the official website of the telco - https://www.jio.com. By going to this link, the first thing that you will see on the homepage if you have opened the website in the browser is the image below.

How to Tell Jio if You are Interested in Consuming True 5G Services?

Once you are on the website, click on the I am interested button. This will take you to another field where you will have to enter your Jio phone number. After you have put in your Jio phone number and gone ahead, you will get an OTP (one-time password). Post-submitting the correct OTP, you will get a message from Jio saying this (check the image below).

This message will show even if you are not living in an area where 5G from Jio is available yet. But entering your phone number and letting Jio know that you are interested might help the company understand the demand for 5G better in various cities. Based on the demand Jio sees, it might launch 5G earlier in some cities and later in others. Note that it is not confirmed or verified if Jio is indeed taking the data to analyse the demand for 5G services, but what else would the telco really do from the data it collects of users saying that they are interested in consuming its 5G services?

Jio 5G Cities Right Now

As of Now, Reliance Jio is available with its 5G services in eight cities of the nation. These eight cities are - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Varanasi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Nathdwara. In Nathdwara, Jio is offering 5G powered Wi-Fi services, and not directly mobile network services.

