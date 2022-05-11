Oppo Reno 8 Series – Monikers and Design Details Surface Over the Web

Apparently, the upcoming Oppo Reno 8 Series will consist of three distinct models the Reno 8 SE, Reno 8, and Reno 8 Pro. Recent rumours suggest that the Reno 8 SE might be powered by the Dimensity 1300 chipset. The base Reno 8 model could come with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and the Pro model might feature the Dimensity 8100 chipset.

Oppo Reno 8 Series

The popular smartphone manufacturer Oppo is expected to introduce its flagship Reno 8 series of smartphones this month itself. Previous reports have informed us about some of the specifications we can expect from these devices. Now in a new development, known tipster DigitalChatStation has revealed the monikers of the smartphones that will constitute the Reno 8 Series lineup. The tipster has also shared some of the design specs of these handsets. Let’s find out.

Oppo Reno 8 Series Smartphones

Apparently, the upcoming Oppo Reno 8 Series will consist of three distinct models the Reno 8 SE, Reno 8, and Reno 8 Pro. Recent rumours suggest that the Reno 8 SE might be powered by the Dimensity 1300 chipset. The base Reno 8 model could come with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and the Pro model might feature the Dimensity 8100 chipset.
The tipster has revealed some of the design specs suggesting that the Reno 8 series will have a top-left / centre single punch-hole design. Moreover, as far as the back panel is considered Reno 8 series might have a similar design to that of the OnePlus 10 Pro. Previous renders of the devices have suggested the same.

As far as the specification of the devices is considered, the Reno 8 Pro model, as mentioned above will be powered by the Dimensity 8100 chipset coupled with MariSilicon X NPU. Apart from this, not much is known about the Pro model as of now. However, it is being speculated that the Reno 8 model will arrive with a 6.5-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is likely that the base model will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen1 chipset and will feature LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The device will operate on Android 12 OS with ColorOS UI on top. Reno 8 will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The smartphone is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP main camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth/macro sensor for the camera specification.

