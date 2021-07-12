OnePlus Nord 2 5G Display Specs Revealed via Poster, to Feature 90Hz Refresh Rate

It was revealed earlier this week that OnePlus was ready to launch the OnePlus Nord’s successor, post the launch of the OG Nord in July of 2020, in the form of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G. The handset is set to make its official debut on July 22 in India and Europe. The key difference with the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is the fact that it will mark the first product in OnePlus’s Nord line-up to make use of a MediaTek chipset instead of the regular Snapdragon chipset.

The company has also confirmed which chip will be used, with the MediaTek 1200 AI processor powering the upcoming Nord series of devices.

Today, ahead of the official launch, OnePlus has started revealing key specifications of the handset via teasers on social media. The latest of these teasers reveals that the Nord 2 5G will use a 90Hz refresh rate display.

What Does the New Teaser Suggest?

The latest teaser has revealed that the upcoming Nord 2 will make use of a 6.43-inch fluid AMOLED display coupled with a refresh rate of 90Hz. We can expect the display to be an FHD+ display since the base Nord N200 5G makes use of the same quality panel, so that should be fairly obvious.

The company has also confirmed that the display on the upcoming Nord 2 will sport an HDR10+ certification. We can also expect the handset to use an optical in-display fingerprint scanner instead of the regular side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

This also implies that the display on the upcoming Nord 2 will be the same as its predecessor, the original Nord. In case you missed it, the OnePlus Nord came with a 6.43-inch 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display with HDR10+ certification.

Despite this, we can expect the company to opt for a single punch-hole notch on the Nord 2 in contrast to the pill-shaped dual punch-hole notch that allowed for dual front-snappers on the OnePlus Nord.

For those of you wondering, the OnePlus Nord 2 is stated to offer a triple-camera setup to the back with a primary 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, paired with 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensors, and an additional 2MP sensor.

For selfies, the handset might make use of a 32MP shooter present in the punch-hole notch. It is also rumoured to be dependent on a 4,500mAh battery, which is around 10% larger in comparison to the Nord. The company will also be launching the next audio product from its lineup, the OnePlus Buds Pro TWS with the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, on July 22.