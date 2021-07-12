Vodafone Idea Disappoints, Breaks Subscribers Addition Streak: TRAI

Reliance Jio has added 4.7 million (47,56,340) subscribers in April whereas Bharti Airtel only added 0.5 million (5,17,237) subscribers. At the same time, the state-run telecom operator, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has lost 1.3 million (13,02,776) subscribers in April.

By July 12th, 2021 AT 8:18 PM
  • Reliance Jio
  • Technology News
  • Vodafone India
    • 9 Comments

    Vodafone Idea (Vi) has disappointed its fans across the country by losing out on subscribers in the month of April 2021. According to the monthly subscriber data report from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Vi has lost 1.8 million (18,10,620) subscribers in April. This comes as a tight blow to the telecom operator, which posted a huge loss in the FY21. In comparison, its rivals, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, reflected posted positive numbers.

    Reliance Jio Shows Stellar Performance

    Reliance Jio has added 4.7 million (47,56,340) subscribers in April, whereas Bharti Airtel only added 0.5 million (5,17,237) subscribers. At the same time, the state-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has lost 1.3 million (13,02,776) subscribers in April.

    Both Vi and BSNL seem to be struggling very hard at the moment. Vi is waiting for a push from the assets that it can monetise, and BSNL is waiting for the government’s help in rolling out 4G. However, Reliance Jio has kept its reputation consistent by adding a phenomenal number of subscribers.

    State area-wise, Assam saw the most number of new wireless subscribers coming on board, while Mumbai saw the biggest decline in wireless subscribers. BSNL won’t be able to keep up with the other players if it doesn’t get 4G networks out as soon as possible. At the same time, Vi will need some help from the government as well if it can’t monetise assets and raise capital.

    Both Vi and BSNL can be saved if the government decides to do that. However, things aren’t that simple. The government isn’t going to simply hand over all the help that Vi needs to grow back again because then that would be unfair to the other private operators. It will be interesting to see how the operators behave in the coming months.

    Vi needs an ARPU push right away, while BSNL needs 4G.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    9 Comments
    newest
    oldest most voted
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    WhatsApp Now Has Disappearing Pictures and a Revamped Archive

    WhatsApp has now joined the league of other social media applications that provide disappearing media functionality to their users. This...

    module-4-img

    OnePlus Nord 2 5G Display Specs Revealed via Poster, to Feature 90Hz Refresh Rate

    It was revealed earlier this week that OnePlus was ready to launch the OnePlus Nord’s successor, post the launch of...

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Disappoints, Breaks Subscribers Addition Streak: TRAI

    Vodafone Idea (Vi) has disappointed its fans across the country by losing out on subscribers in the month of April...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Telecom or Mobile Towers Necessary for Maintaining Connectivity?

    module-4-img

    Apple Might Take a Major Leap With MacBook Pro’s Webcam

    module-4-img

    Redmi Note 10T 5G Will Launch in India on July 20

    module-4-img

    JioPhone Was a Splendid Success, Will JioPhone Next Follow Up