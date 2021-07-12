FIFA 22 to Release October 1, ISL Teams Finally Included

Today, it was announced that FIFA would mark its return for this year and will bring along with it some new tricks that should attract more customers, including the HyperMotion technology that has been designed to deliver a more fluid and, more importantly, a more realistic experience. 

By July 12th, 2021 AT 6:59 PM
    FIFA 22 Cover

    EA or Electronic Arts is well known for its annual football franchise, FIFA. Today, it was announced that FIFA would mark its return for this year and will bring along with it some new tricks that should attract more customers, including the HyperMotion technology that has been designed to deliver a more fluid and, more importantly, a more realistic experience.

    It has been announced that FIFA 22 will be launched on October 1, 2021, with EA Play members given early trial access included with in-game rewards.

    This year’s start of choice for the cover is popular French forward Kylian Mbappe. Another interesting thing is the HyperMotion Technology that is the talking point regarding the game as of now, and it will aim to deliver the most realistic and fluid experience, which will be much more responsive, with the aim to provide the same to users running Stadia and next-generation consoles.

    FIFA 22 Availability, Features Revealed

    In terms of availability, the game will be on offer on the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, Xbox One and PC. Pre-order bonuses that will start from August 12 for the FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition consist of 4-days early access, dual entitlement, FIFA points and FUT Heroes player items.

    One of the most important things in relation to the game in the context of India is the support for ISL within the FIFA game, as users will now finally be able to take on European and South American giants with their favourite or preferred ISL team, something that most football fans have wished for quite some time.

    The league had previously been featured on the mobile version of the game. Sources that are close to Khel Now have also reported that FSDL and EA will be signing the final paperwork to confirm the same soon. For those of you unaware, the game is the biggest football game around, and the inclusion of ISL is only going to add to the appeal. An official announcement is likely but has not yet happened.

    FIFA 22 is touted to do some great numbers, as has been the case for most predecessors, which has also made it the game developer’s most prized franchise, with fans expecting EA to deliver the promise of a realistic, fluid and responsive experience, something that has been stressed upon.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shloke is your go-to guy when it comes to consumer tech. Specializing in In-Depth pieces, he's also getting to grips with Telecom. His hobbies consist of Formula One and Gaming.

