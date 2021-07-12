Realme Book Design Renders Offer Deeper Look Into Upcoming Product

Realme had recently confirmed that it was indeed working on its own laptop after close rival Xiaomi beat them to the punch in the context of the Indian market by launching 14-inch models in 2020. That being said, Realme is not too far away from launching its own laptop, with a debut expected sometime in 2021.

The company is yet to announce the official launch date of the laptop, but, key details of the laptop have been leaked online via OnLeaks. The tipster on Monday leaked the device’s 5K design renders of the device and revealed some key specifications of the upcoming laptop.

Based on the renders that have been leaked, it seems to be that the Realme laptop takes hints from the Apple MacBook Pro and Huawei’s MateBook series of laptops.

What Do We Know About the Realme Book So Far?

The render images that were shared by tipster OnLeaks and GizNext revealed certain key details of the laptop, such as the fact that the upcoming laptop from Realme will resemble the MacBook Pro and Surface Laptop 4. The leak also mentions that the laptop will feature dimensions of 307 x 229 x 16mm and may weigh less than 1.5kgs.

The tipster also notes that Realme could launch the laptop with a 14-inch LED display with a rumoured Full HD resolution panel in use. Multiple configurations sporting Intel’s Core i3 and i5 11th generation processors are expected, with the laptop expected to run Windows 10 out of the box, with Windows 11 support rumoured to be coming in the following weeks. The laptop will also come with Microsoft Office pre-installed.

As for the RAM and SSD variants, they remain unknown as of now. Coming back to the design, the Realme Book will supposedly feature 1 USB Type-A port and two USB-C slots. The laptop will also include a 3.5mm headphone jack and make use of the power button as a fingerprint scanner. Previous teasers have also revealed that the laptop will make use of a large trackpad.

Certain other design-related features have also been revealed owing to previous leaks, such as the suggestion that the Realme Book may make use of an aluminium body and come with thin bezels, with a 3:2 aspect ratio for the laptop also expected.

OnLeaks has also claimed a supposed launch in August of 2021, with expectations of a pricing range of Rs 40,000 or less to compete with the Mi NoteBook 14 E-Learning edition.