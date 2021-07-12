The fifth-generation network technology is something that has been touted to be an absolute game-changer in all aspects. The higher speed is just one thing about the new network tech, which has got all the people excited. With download speeds running into thousands of Mbps and multiple use cases ranging from health, telemedicine to education and manufacturing have got the big tech players interested in the technology. However, the fact remains that despite all the big talk around the 5G revolution, the fifth-generation network remains out of reach of most consumers. This is not only the case in India but all across the globe. There are some of the bigger reasons in the picture that factor in while considering the development of 5G.

The Addition of 5G In Smartphones and Why it Is Misleading

The first phenomenon to look at is the development of 5G support in smartphones. With the number of news headlines covering the spectrum auction in India and abroad, the smartphones companies found themselves in a fix. As such, these companies resorted to sourcing expensive modems and chipsets from manufacturers which supported the 5G network technology. As a result, the smartphones which are the product of this reaction retail for hefty prices and are often just the flagship products from the companies. The top phones from the companies like OnePlus, Samsung, and Apple, which comprise the 9 series, the S21 and the iPhone 12, all come with 5G support.

The fitting of a 5G modem in a smartphone has been the talk of the town among tech reviewers and enthusiasts in general. The size of the phone, especially with the launch of the iPhone 12 mini and how effective a compact 5G chipset is on a phone, was the question. Not only this, but the battery effect of 5G has on these smartphones has also been a cause of concern. And even with all this development inside the smartphones, almost a year later, the users of these devices have nowhere to use these capabilities.

5G Spectrum Auction and Technology Around the World

Perhaps, the only users that these devices can satisfy are the long-term ones. We have already covered our opinion on how the smartphone upgrade timeline is being pushed back and how every subsequent upgrade on phones is merely an incremental one. The addition of 5G on the phones, as such, must be seen in the same purview and not as a signal of 5G arrival. Because the fact remains that the auction of 5G spectrum across the world does not equate to rapid deployment. Especially in a setting of the Indian telecom market, the pricing of 5G is going to be a contentious issue. In a place where the telecom companies are hesitant to raise the tariff rates of the 4G prepaid and postpaid plans, how they plan on pricing the expensive 5G service remains a mystery for now.

In case you happen to have a 5G phone in your hands right now, then it is likely that it is a flagship from one of the above-mentioned manufacturers. And, our recommendation for you in the case of 5G would be to wait with hands in hand because at least in India, 5G eludes most consumers for now.