Best Prepaid Plans Under Rs 300 for July 2021

Telecom operators have developed extensive prepaid plans for their subscribers to cater to their internet and calling needs. The prepaid plans offered by renowned telecom operators like Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and BSNL are packed with multiple benefits and services. All the telco giants offer a decent validity period in their prepaid offering to provide a hassle-free experience. If you are hunting down for best-prepaid plans under Rs 300, read this article to the end for detailed information on the prepaid plans provided by renowned telecom operators.

Reliance Jio Rs 149 and Rs 249 Prepaid Plan

If you are not an avid internet user, 1GB of internet data is more or less sufficient for you. With the Jio Rs 149 prepaid plan, users get 1GB of data per day with unlimited voice calling benefits and 100 SMSes per day. The validity of the plan is 24 days and users also get subscriptions to Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema and more. Talking about the Rs 249 prepaid plan, users get 2GB of data per day for 28 days. Unlimited calling benefits and 100 SMSes per day are included in the pack.

Bharti Airtel Rs 199 and Rs 249 Prepaid Plan

Airtel Rs 199 prepaid plan is packed with intriguing benefits. Subscribers get 1GB of data per day with truly unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, and a validity of 24 days. Additional benefits of the prepaid plan include Wynk Music subscription, free hello tunes, 30 days free Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition trial and more. On the other hand, Rs 249 Airtel prepaid plan provides 1.5 GB of data per day with 28 days of validity and truly unlimited calling benefits. Users will also get Amazon mobile edition free trial, 1 year Shaw academy courses, free hello tunes, Airtel Xstream Premium and more.

Vodafone Idea Rs 199 and Rs 299 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 199 prepaid plan offers truly unlimited calling benefits and 100 SMSes per day. Subscribers get 1GB of internet data per day for 24 days. Additional benefits of the prepaid plan include Vi Movies and TV services. Vodafone Idea Rs 299 prepaid plan offers 4GB of internet data per day for 28 days. Subscribers get truly unlimited calls and weekend data rollover facility. Double data benefit is also included in the plan.

BSNL Rs 187 and Rs 298 Prepaid Plan

The state-owned telco also offers intriguing prepaid plans with multiple benefits. The BSNL Rs 187 prepaid plan offers 2GB of internet data per day with service validity of 28 days. Unlimited calling benefits and 100 SMS a day are also included in the pack. BSNL’s Rs 298 prepaid plan provides 1GB of data per day including unlimited voice calling benefits. Additional benefits of the plan include EROS NOW entertainment services for 56 days.