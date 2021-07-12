BSNL Data Plans That Come With No Daily Usage Limit

On Sunday, we talked about BSNL prepaid plans that offer minimum to zero data but offer extremely affordable plans for voice-based users. Today we are going on the opposite side and checking out BSNL data plans which come with no daily FUP limit. It is well known that the most popular plans in the market right now, regardless of the telecom operator, are the daily data limit plans. These plans come with daily data limits which expire at the end of the day. However, if you have to use data beyond that point, then you will have to spend more on an add-on pack. This is the advantage of BSNL data packs which come with no daily data FUP limit. These plans will offer you unlimited data and you will have the freedom of using all of it in a single day or sustaining these data over longer periods.

BSNL Rs 247 and Rs 447 STV

The first plan in this list of plans that BSNL has advertised is the Rs 247 STV which comes with 30 days validity. It is worth noting that the plans that come with no daily data limit are usually pricier as compared to the daily limit plans. This plan from BSNL offers 50GB of data for the entire period of 30 days. Not only this, there is the usual benefit of 100 SMS per day and unlimited calling everywhere, including to MTNL areas of Mumbai and Delhi.

The second plan in the list a step above the last one and offers 60 days validity for Rs 447. Every benefit is double as compared to the last plan, except the price. Hence, subscribers will be better off choosing this plan for two months. They will get 100GB of data for the entire period of 60 days along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day.

BSNL PV of Rs 1,999

Lastly, the top-notch plan in this ladder is the Rs 1,999 Prepaid Voucher which offers 600GB data for the entire validity period of 365 days. The subscribers also enjoy the unlimited calling benefit included with the 100 SMS per day plan. It is worth noting that the benefits of these plans might change after 3rd October 2021 since BSNL has informed of the offer to be valid till that period.