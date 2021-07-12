Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio to See Stagnant ARPU Growth in June

Telecom operators in India are witnessing a roller coaster ride in terms of mobile revenue. The renowned telecom operators Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are expecting to have decent sequential growth in mobile revenue and ARPU in the June quarter. However, Vodafone Idea, on the other side, is facing adversities due to default AGR dues, network issues and subscriber fall. As reported by analysts, the telco giant is set to see a decline in mobile revenue and ARPU. The prime reason behind this is the fall in data consumption and the free charges scheme rolled out to intrigue subscribers.

Reliance Jio Net Profit Expected to Rise 5.7% in June

Since its initiation in the telecom market, Reliance Jio has been growing at a rapid scale. The subscriber addition and ample range of services are the pillars of the telco giant. The renowned firm Morgan Stanley estimates Jio to report a 5.7% rise in net profit in June 2021. It will be the 15th successive quarterly profit which is the result of higher operating income and continuous subscriber addition. Since Vodafone Idea is facing trouble in providing exceptional 4G services, Jio and Bharti Airtel might increase their subscriber’s addition in the fiscal first quarter at the expense of Vodafone Idea.

Vodafone Idea’s Quarterly Loss Expected to be Around Rs 6,629 Crore

Vodafone Idea is facing the darkest phase where customer losses are inevitable and financial losses are expected to widen further. The cash strapped telco is estimated to sit around Rs 6,629 crore loss due to a fall in subscriber addition and data user base. Airtel, on the other side, is expected to narrow sequentially to around Rs 318 crore net profit because of changes in data subscriber addition.

Airtel and Jio Expected to Have 3.2% and 3.3% ARPU Growth in June

JM Financial has estimated that Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio witnessed 3.2% and 3.3% up sticks in wireless revenues in the June quarter. Not only this but, Airtel quarterly consolidated revenue is expected to grow 3.4% sequentially. Vi is estimated to have reduced 3% on-quarter sequentially. Airtel and Jio are expected to report deflated ARPU growth while Vodafone Idea to drop by 1.7% sequentially.