WhatsApp Now Has Disappearing Pictures and a Revamped Archive

WhatsApp is rolling out this beta feature in a phased manner much like the other updates in the past. If you do not see the features instantly on your phone and you're in the Beta programme, then you will likely have to wait for a few more days and the new features should reach you eventually.

By July 12th, 2021 AT 9:15 PM
  • Technology News
    WhatsApp

    WhatsApp has now joined the league of other social media applications that provide disappearing media functionality to their users. This means that the user is able to send a picture to the recipient, which is only visible for a single time. This was a feature that was a novelty at the time of Snapchat, and the app can be credited for it. Further on, the feature was also seen on other applications like Instagram. But, now the biggest personal messaging app in the world, WhatsApp, is also getting it. This means that conversations in WhatsApp Messenger will be more secure and private. This feature is currently being rolled out as a Beta one.

    WhatsApp Messenger View Once Feature

    In this new Beta rollout of WhatsApp, the users will see an option called “view once”. It is notable that WhatsApp is not calling its feature “disappearing messages”. Not only this, one thing that the users should keep in mind is the fact that WhatsApp will not tell you if the recipient is taking a screenshot of your sent picture. Unlike in other similar applications, you get a notification when the recipient screenshots your sent media; WhatsApp will not facilitate that. The simple reason being WhatsApp does not come with the screenshot detection feature yet. If you have not yet seen the feature and you are on WhatsApp Beta, then you might have to wait for some time.

    Not only this, but WhatsApp has rolled out a new archived messages feature. The archive is a feature that lets you bury chats that you might not want to see on your chat screen. However, one trouble with this feature was when the archived person used to message you; the chat used to become unarchived by itself. This meant that the archive feature worked as long as the other person was not messaging you again. But, with the new update, WhatsApp has solved this issue. Meaning that the users will be able to decide whether the chat stays in the archive box when they receive a message from that person or not.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Reporter

    Arpit spends his day closely following the telecom and tech industry. A music connoisseur and a night owl, he also takes a deep interest in the Indian technology start-up scene and spends rest of his time spilling poetry and stories on paper.

