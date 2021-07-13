Vodafone Deploys 5G Core SA With the Help of Ericsson

Vodafone has deployed a 5G core standalone (SA) solution with the help of Ericsson. The telecom operator has partnered up with the Swedish telecommunication equipment and networking company to boost 5G in Spain. According to a release from Ericsson, Vodafone Spain has chosen Ericsson to be its partner in deploying the first pre-commercial 5G core SA in the country.

Ericsson will help Vodafone Spain with its entire standalone 5G network applications that are included in this launch. Vodafone will leverage Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G core for developing and testing new use cases of 5G SA technology and solutions to service its customers to the full potential of 5G.

Ericsson’s 5G SA Solution to Integrate With Vodafone’s Current Network

The mobile networks of Vodafone will be enhanced with the simplified SA architecture in the devices and the RAN along with the new network capabilities of 5G. Vodafone’s mobile networks will be able to support ultra-low latency and will have improved 5G capacity along with better coverage. The solution from Ericsson offers complete interoperability and integration with Vodafone’s current network.

Luisa Muñoz, head of Digital Services, Ericsson Iberia, said that with 5G core SA, the 5G networks in Spain are going to the next level. Muñoz further said that she is excited to see the multitude of opportunities that 5G SA networks will open for the industry and mobile users.

Julia Velasco, Network Director, Vodafone Spain, said that this partnership is a crucial step for the company in being able to deliver the true potential of 5G in Spain. Velasco said this move from both companies will enable the development of new and innovative use cases of the mobile networks.

With 5G core SA, Vodafone Spain will be able to deliver the best quality 5G services to the users. Without 5G core SA solutions, operators have to use their 4G core and networks for delivering 5G which just takes out all the fun and the speed from the networks.