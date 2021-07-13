Vodafone Idea, Airtel Offer This Benefit that Jio, BSNL Don’t

Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Bharti Airtel both offer a certain benefit to users that Reliance Jio and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) do not. Since it is both Airtel and Vi that I am talking about, it can’t be the Weekend Data Rollover or Binge All Night offer, but something else. It is an additional benefit that can be a deal-breaker for many users. Frankly, it is surprising to see that both Vi and Airtel offers users this benefit but Reliance Jio doesn’t. Let’s take a look at the benefit about which I am talking about.

Vodafone Idea and Airtel Offer This One Benefit Which No Other Operator Does

Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Bharti Airtel both offer their users prepaid plans that come with an over-the-top (OTT) benefit of ZEE5 Premium absolutely free. For the unaware, three months of ZEE5 Premium costs Rs 299 and 12 months subscription costs Rs 499. So you will be essentially saving Rs 499 when you get a free subscription of ZEE5 Premium with your prepaid plan.

So what are the Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea plans that offer ZEE5 Premium to the users?

Vodafone Idea Plans With ZEE5 Premium

Vodafone Idea offers six plans that come with different benefits (including ZEE5 Premium) and range from Rs 355 to Rs 2,399. All the six plans from Vi that come with ZEE5 Premium benefit-cost – Rs 355, Rs 405, Rs 595, Rs 795, Rs 1,197, and Rs 2,399. There is at least one plan according to the needs of everyone.

Each of the plans offers users the OTT benefit of ZEE5 Premium and free voice calling. There is an SMS service included as well. Further, every user is also entitled to receive another OTT benefit of Vi Movies & TV.

Bharti Airtel Plan That Offers ZEE5 Premium

Note that only a single plan from Bharti Airtel offers users the OTT benefit of ZEE5 Premium. It is the Rs 289 plan that comes with a validity of 28 days and offers users unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB daily data. The ZEE5 Premium benefit with Airtel’s plan is only provided for 28 days which is also the validity of the plan. Further, every user is also entitled to receive Airtel Thanks benefits wherein they get another OTT benefit of Airtel Xstream Premium. There are more Airtel Thanks benefits including Shaw Academy, Wynk Music, and more.

So, ZEE5 Premium is the benefit that neither Jio nor BSNL offers to users but Vi and Airtel do.