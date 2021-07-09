Reliance has been on a streak of topping the download speed charts for the last few months. On the back of hefty investment in network infrastructure, the Mukesh Ambani led telecom company has climbed to the top of the ranks when it comes to downloading speeds. The story has played out consistently month over month, where we have seen, Reliance Jio rank as the highest player when it comes to downloading speeds. Not only this, but the same has stayed in the case of Vodafone Idea, which has been topping the speed charts in the case of upload speeds.

Vodafone Idea Offered the Best Upload Speeds

As per the data published by the sector regulator, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Reliance Jio’s speeds increased by a bit and showed an average download speed of 21.9 Mbps. Although this is a marginal increase for the telecom operator itself, this figure is still out of reach for the other telecom companies like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea as the second runnerup in this chart is Vodafone Idea which only has speeds of 6.5 Mbps in the download segment. Whereas in the upload segment, Vodafone Idea has a speed of 6.2 Mbps.

When it comes to Bharti Airtel, the telecom company has been dragging behind a little bit in this department despite its good offerings on the prepaid front. The Sunil Bharti Mittal led telecom company bragged of 5 Mbps speed on the download front. Even in the upload front, Bharti Airtel eluded the top spot as the second position was taken by Reliance Jio with 4.8 Mbps speed. Given the data, it seems like, with a few more months on its hand, a little reluctance on Vodafone Idea’s part, Reliance Jio might surpass the telco in becoming the champion of speeds by providing both the highest upload and download speeds. As usual, BSNL again was missing from the charts as it did not factor in the rankings due to its selective 4G rollout.