The Satcom Industry Association (SIA-India) has sought satellite spectrum certainty, access to the Universal Service Obligation (USO) fund, level-playing field and consumer-friendly regulations to provide unhindered connectivity across the country. The association made these submissions at a high-level meeting with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), which was presided by TRAI Chairman PD Waghela, TRAI Secretary N Raghunandan and other senior officials.

Anil Prakash, Director General, SIA-India said that the satcom industry has the power to bring connectivity to areas where there are no mobile networks. According to Prakash, the satcom industry can revolutionise digital connectivity in India. SIA-India stressed that the SatCom industry needs “light-touch regulations” that will aid in ease of doing business.

The sector requires direct engagement and open market access, allowing competition to drive down prices and a minimal government hands-on approach. The sector is reeling under limitations in acquiring foreign capacity by national service providers, which is both expensive and unsustainable in the long term, it said.

In terms of taxation, the industry is hard hit with many layers of taxes adding up to almost 50% at various levels, including GST, revenue share, multiple charges by Department Of Telecommunications (DoT) and Department of Space (DoS) and withholding tax among others.

Spectrum Issue

On the spectrum issue, SIA-India has sought spectrum certainty. It also stated that the Ka-band 27.5-29.5 GHz band has not been identified by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for International Mobile Telecommunications, including 5G.

This band was excluded at WRC-19 in recognition of the extensive use of the band by satellites operators and that billions of dollars have been invested in over 100+ Ka-band satellites to serve India and the Asia-Pacific region.

SIA-India has also pointed out that a percentage of USO funds are available to mobile network operators for expanding connectivity into rural markets. The satellite communications industry has been serving this need for vital connectivity to rural and remote areas, but yet to get access to USO funds.

SIA-India said the regulator has taken “cognisance” of the issues and also assured it would address the same.