Bharti Airtel offers the most expensive 30 days prepaid plan amongst all the operators including Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Reliance Jio. Reliance Jio started the trend of offering round-figure validities to users. The new plans introduced by Jio came with validities of 15, 30, 60, 90 and 365 days. This was of course followed by its rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. Both the second and third largest telecom operators in India currently offer 30 and 60 days plan to the users. While comparing these plans from all the operators, it was interesting, not surprising to see Airtel’s 30 days plan coming out to be the most expensive. However, Airtel’s plan also offers something more than what Jio and Vi provide their users with.

Bharti Airtel 30 Days Plan

Bharti Airtel offers its 30 days plan for Rs 299. This plan comes with 30GB of total data and offers users truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. There are Airtel Thanks benefits included with the plan that offers users a free trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Free Hellotunes subscription, Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, and much more.

Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea 30 Days Plan

Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea each offer their 30 days plan for Rs 247 and Rs 267, respectively. The data offered by both these plans is the same which is 25GB. Further, both the plans offer unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. With Jio’s plan, users get additional benefits of a suite of Jio apps and Vodafone Idea offers users free access to the Vi Movies & TV Classic.

But before you make up your mind that Airtel’s plan is bad, just read ahead.

Airtel’s Plan is as Good as Jio, Vi’s Plan

Upon calculation, the average cost of each gigabyte (GB) of data offered to the users by either of the operators is approximately Rs 10 with the 30 days plans. All the companies offer additional benefits, but with Airtel’s plans, there are Airtel Thanks benefits included which is pretty sweet. Apart from that, the voice calling and 100 SMS/day benefits are the same which means that almost every plan is the same.

The only thing is, if you can settle with less data, you can go for Jio’s or Vi’s plan. But if you need at least 1GB of daily data, you can go with Airtel’s Rs 299 plan.

And yes, the biggest feature that’s common between these plans is that all of them offers users the convenience of consuming all of their data in one go. There are no daily limits on place for data consumption.