Airtel HD Set-Top Box Cheapest Among All Other STBs, Check Prices



In case you are looking to change DTH service providers, then the very first thing you will likely do is buy a set-top box. While the channel packs, bouquets, and the monthly subscription fees is something that will remain uniform across all DTH providers, the price of the set-top box is something that will vary from DTH company to company. This means that choosing the DTH provider which offers a great deal on a set-top box is likely to save you some bucks and in a few extreme cases, a month of subscription fees as well. We ran a comparison between all set-top boxes, what they are offering and the price they are retailing at along with the applicable discounts, and here is a run-over of what’s the absolute best.

Dish TV DishNXT HD Set-Top Box

Dish TV happens to be one of the most liked DTH companies in the country right now. The DTH provider has been continuously providing offers to its consumers to draw more customers. Rightly so, because of the latest filing Dish TV seem to be a little in financial distress even though its Watcho app has been doing exceptionally well. However, when it comes to Set-Top Boxes, Dish TV gets left behind as its HD STB, the DishNXT HD STB is priced at Rs 1,590 much more than others in the same range. However, consumers get a lifetime warranty and Rs 2,000 worth of coupons, and one-month subscription free.

Tata Sky Set-Top Box With Additional Rs 150 Offer

Tata Sky’s Set-Top Box is although priced at Rs 1,499 for the same HD variant as the others listed here, it comes with a Rs 150 discount with a code for paying online. Using a special code given on the Tata Sky website and making the payment online, the consumers can avail the benefit of this discount and get the Set-Top Box at a cheaper rate. It is also worth noting that other Set-Top Boxes of Tata Sky remain in the premium range, like the Binge Set-Top Box which retails at Rs 2,499 but with a similar Rs 200 discount.

D2h HD Set-Top Box

As for another HD Set-Top Box by D2h, which is yet another popular company in the DTH segment, the Set-Top Box is retailing for Rs 1,355. It is worth noting that the D2h STB has a low retailing price already and hence does not come with any offers. Instead, it further offers a Gold HD subscription for a month free of cost with the Set-Top Box purchase.

Airtel HD Set-Top Box at Rs 1,300

Lastly, the Airtel HD Set-Top Box is the cheapest of the lot right now and seems to be retailing at a measly Rs 1,300. On top of it, Airtel is advertising an extra 10% discount which the consumers can avail using a special code on the Airtel Digital website. This means that the new customers will be able to get the cheapest Set-Top Box for a further reduction of 10% on price thus making the Airtel HD Set-Top Box a clear winner. However, if you are going for the premium services and Android TV add-ons then the Airtel Xstream Premium Set-Top Box still remains very pricey at Rs 3,298, whereas the Basic version retails for Rs 2,499.