D2h Stream and DishSMRT Hub Android TV STBs Get Hungama Play App

Dish TV, the country’ second largest DTH operator, announced a new partnership with Hungama Digital Media. As part of this partnership, the Android TV-based hybrid STBs DishSMRT Hub and D2h Stream will now come with video-on-demand platform Hungama Play. Through this partnership, Dish TV India has further strengthened its portfolio by adding one more app in the app zone on its Android STBs. Dish TV and D2h users with the Android TV STBs will now be able to explore the Hungama Play’s premium and multilingual library. However, do make a note that Dish TV is not providing free access to Hungama Play’s subscription.

Dish TV-Hungama Play Partnership: What You Need to Know

Dish TV and D2h will now have access to a slate of multiple Hungama Originals, 5000+ films in Hindi, English, and regional languages, 1500+ short films, over 7500 hours of kids and television content, and more than 150,000 short-format videos across several categories.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr Anil Dua, Executive Director & Group CEO, Dish TV India Ltd, said, “We at Dish TV always believe in providing the best of choices to our subscribers in terms of new content offerings. Therefore, we continuously work towards providing bespoke content for varied consumer taste clusters across India. As part of this journey, partnering with Hungama Play reinforces our commitment to providing quality content. We are happy to extend our partnership with Hungama Play, and we are certain that the app will make content viewing an enriching and engaging experience for our subscribers.”

As noted, Dish TV is not providing free subscription of Hungama Play to the users. Existing d2h Stream and Dish SMRT Hub users can download the Hungama Play app on their STBs and start they can purchase the subscription plans directly through their the STBs itself. There are four plans for them to choose from – Weekly, Monthly, quarterly, and yearly priced at Rs 29, Rs 99, Rs 249 and Rs 799 respectively.

The DishSMRT and D2h Stream are currently available for purchase at Rs 3,999 for new customers and Rs 2,499 for existing subscribers who are upgrading from HD Set-Top Boxes.