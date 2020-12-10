Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite Unveiled, Offers 9 Days Battery Life and More

Xiaomi has just unveiled its latest product called Mi Watch Lite for the Chinese market. The Mi Watch Lite is nothing but the toned-down version of Mi Watch which the company launched in China back in November 2020. The smartwatch is already listed on the website on the global website of Xiaomi. All the specifications and features of the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite are also mentioned in the listing of the product on the website. Keep reading ahead to find out more about the specifications and price of the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite comes with a 1.4-inch square LCD screen. The display has 323ppi pixel density and also supports adaptive brightness. There is a 230mAh battery inside the smartwatch which the company has claimed can run up to 9 days in one complete charge which takes 2 hours.

There are 11 sports modes in the Mi Watch Lite namely outdoor running, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, walking, treadmill, swimming in the pool, open water swimming, trekking, cricket, walking, trial run, free activities, and indoor running.

The smartwatch is also 5ATM water-resistant, which means it can go up to 50 metres deep in the water and still work. The Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite supports heart rate and sleep monitoring and also helps with guided breathing exercises.

Users will also be able to see notifications which come on the smartphone directly through the Mi Watch Lite. One of the key highlights of the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite is that it comes with more than 120+ watch faces and more watch faces are expected to be rolled out by Xiaomi regularly on the store.

Android users purchasing this smartwatch would require the Xiaomi Wear App on their devices, whereas the iOS users would require to download the Xiaomi Wear Lite app.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite Price

The listing on the website doesn’t reveal the official price of Mi Watch Lite. But since the Mi Watch was launched for CNY 299 (approximately Rs 3,300), the pricing of the Lite variant is also expected to fall in the same range. The smartwatch is available in Ivory, Pink, White, Black, and Navy Blue strap options.