Vodafone Idea Planning to Sell Fiber Broadband Business for Raising Money

Vodafone Idea has a ton of debt on its shoulders. If it only focuses on paying off the debt, it won’t be able to invest on expanding its network. However, if it only focuses on expanding the network, it won’t be able to pay off its debts. The telco’s peculiar cash crunch situation can only be solved through more cash.

By July 5th, 2021 AT 11:28 AM
  • Technology News
  • Vodafone Idea
    • 0 Comment

    Vodafone Idea

    Vodafone Idea (Vi) has been on the news since the time the telco came out with its financial reports last week. The operator has even started testing 5G networks with Nokia and Ericsson. However, there’s one thing that’s become very evident – the telco’s cash flow is in a severe condition. Regardless, the recent positives, such as subscriber addition in the months of February and March, is something the telco can build its recovery on. But Vi will need cash and lots of it to ensure that it can keep investing in its networks and keep paying off debts. To solve the cash issue, Vodafone Idea is planning to sell its fixed-line broadband business, data centre business, and optic fibre unit.

    Vodafone Idea’s You Broadband Might be Sold

    Vi had just started revamping the broadband plans offered to the users in multiple cities across India. However, now, according to an ET Telecom report, the telco is planning to raise $1 billion by selling assets, including the fixed-line broadband business, data centres business, and its optic fibre unit.

    The company has a ton of debt on its shoulders. If it only focuses on paying off the debt, it won’t be able to invest in expanding its network. However, if it only focuses on expanding the network, it won’t be able to pay off its debts. The telco’s peculiar cash crunch situation can only be solved through more cash.

    But the company hasn’t succeeded in getting a single investor until now. As per the words of Ravinder Takkar, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer (CEO) of Vodafone Idea, the telco will have investors on board in the coming week.

    Vi needs cash desperately to keep on functioning and be able to compete with its rivals, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. Just in between December 2021 and March 2022, the telco will have to shell out Rs 22,500 crore for spectrum-related dues and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

    If Vi could get some relief from the government on paying the spectrum dues later, it will be able to focus on improving network services rapidly, which might mean new users for the telco in the short term.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Nokia G20 Now Available in India at a Cheeky Price

    India is witnessing the launch of premium and budgeted smartphones in 2021. Among the wave of new smartphones launches, the...

    module-4-img

    OneWeb to Bring Down Prices of Access Terminal for Satellites

    Bharti Airtel is one company that has been known to delve its hands into almost every tech arena possible. The...

    module-4-img

    BSNL Makes Major Announcements Regarding Prepaid Plans

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has made major announcements regarding its prepaid plans. The telco is known for providing prepaid...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Smartphones to Look Out for in July 2021

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel Breathing Back Life Into Postpaid Earnings Via New Plans

    module-4-img

    Airtel Xstream Fiber Offers Lower Value Rs 800 Plan Compared to ACT Fibernet

    module-4-img

    Leakster Suggests OnePlus Will Be Flagship Brand for Oppo