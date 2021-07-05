Satellite Broadband Might Be Useless for You

While the arrival of the satellite broadband technology excites people, it is worth noting that it might not be for everyone. It is very simple to understand. Every technology is built around specific use-cases and then leveraged to make money from that. It is the same case with satellite broadband.

By July 5th, 2021 AT 10:26 AM
  • Broadband
  • Editorial
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Satellite Broadband

    The era of digital connectivity will be boosted by the arrival of satellite broadband. India might see live commercial services from satcom companies starting 2022. Companies such as Starlink, OneWeb, and Amazon’s Project Juniper are all eyeing the Indian market’s deep numbers to make a ton of money by providing quality broadband internet connections.

    While the arrival of satellite broadband technology excites people, it is worth noting that it might not be for everyone. It is very simple to understand. Every technology is built around specific use-cases and then leveraged to make money from that. It is the same case with satellite broadband.

    Satellite Broadband Is Not For Regular People

    Understand that satellite broadband has specific use cases that are largely not meant for regular people. From regular people, I mean people who have basic internet needs living in urban cities and working in offices or their homes.

    All the urban cities in India today have a decent 4G network coverage. The networks might not be very fast and might be congested, but at the end of the day, you still have internet connectivity through which you can do the most basic things.

    Then, if you are at your office or home, you can utilise the power of a fixed-line fiber broadband connection. It can provide you with speeds of up to 1 Gbps. So the question arises, what will satellite broadband actually solve for you?

    The answer is if you have an enterprise and have offices located in remote regions of the country, or you are travelling to a place where there is no good internet connectivity, you can purchase a satellite broadband connection.

    Purchasing a satellite broadband connection living within urban cities just makes no sense because the arrival of 5G will ensure good and strong connectivity in the coming time anyway. Further, the biggest reason why someone would avoid satellite broadband connection is the pocket heavy plans it comes with.

    Satellite broadband companies are expected to offer very expensive internet plans that might not make sense for you if you are living in cities where there is strong mobile network coverage, and you also have the facility of fiber broadband connection.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Satellite Broadband Might Be Useless for You

    The era of digital connectivity will be boosted by the arrival of satellite broadband. India might see live commercial services...

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea (Vi) Not Making Large Orders to Vendors

    Vodafone Idea (Vi) has stopped making large orders to the telecom vendors. The company is doing so because of its...

    module-4-img

    Reliance Jio Charges Rs 8 for 1GB Data With This Plan

    Reliance Jio, the largest telecom operator in India in terms of market share, has a variety of prepaid plans under...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    TRAI Will Likely Make Suggestion on Vodafone Idea Relief Issue: DoT

    module-4-img

    BSNL Rs 94 STV Offering 3GB Data Among Other Benefits

    module-4-img

    Facebook and Google Comply With New IT Rules, Twitter Still Reluctant

    module-4-img

    BSNL Retailers to Get Rs 200 Commission on Every SIM Activation Now