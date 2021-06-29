GSA Reveals Over 436 Mobile Networks Offer FWA via 5G or LTE

    In today’s day and age, with global adoption, the 3GPP-based fixed-wireless access or FWA has finally become a mainstream service for telcos, on Tuesday, with over 436 mobile network operators or MNOs spread across 171 countries and territories now offering users with FWA via either 5G or LTE.

    This news came via the Global mobile Suppliers Association or GSA 4G-5G FWA Forum early on Tuesday, with the forum adding that at the same time, around 425 operators in 169 countries are now offering FWA services that are based on LTE whilst 64 operators are now marketing business or residential based 5G FWA broadband services, a steady rise from 44 in the previous 6 months.

    Julien Grivolas, the Chairman of GSA 4G-5G FWA Forum added that connecting the unconnected was already a fundamental priority in a normal world, but, as the company is seeing with the terrible pandemic situation that the company is still facing, with the mission to accelerate people’s access to broadband connectivity through 4G/5G FWA becoming more and more critical. This stands true for both developing as well as developed economies.

    What Do We Know About FWA 4G-5G

    As per the forum, there are approximately 645 indoor and outdoor LTE based CPE device models which are suitable for both small and medium business broadband services and residential services.

    Furthermore, around 144 indoor and outdoor 5G FWA CPE models have been announced, whilst 61 new device models have been launched so far this year.

    In case you were wondering, the founding partners and members of the GSA 4G-5G FWA Forum include Ericsson, Mediatek, Netgear, Nokia, Qualcomm, Huawei, amongst other such brands.

    In terms of what FWA or Fixed Wireless Access is, it is a medium of providing wireless connectivity via radio links present between two fixed points. Fixed wireless is a method to provide wireless internet access to businesses and homes without the need to lay down fibre and cables so as to provide last mile based connectivity.

    FWA also enables network operators to allow access to and provide ultra-high-speed broadband to both suburban and rural areas wherein the cost of laying fiber or maintaining fiber lines is expensive and not quite as feasible as it would be in metropolitan areas.

