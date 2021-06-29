Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch

Xiaomi has developed an array of products that ranges from smartphones to laptops. Whether users are looking for premium or budgeted laptops, Xiaomi caters to the different needs of users. As per various resources available on the internet, Xiaomi’s Mi Notebook is getting a successor in the name of Mi Notebook Pro X. There are multiple teasers available on the company’s official Weibo page. The teasers regarding the specifications hint that the new offering by Xiaomi is set to incline towards the gaming segment, and users might not have to burn their pockets to enjoy high-end specifications.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X: Teased Specifications

The multiple teasers available on the internet tells us that Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X will be powered by the latest Intel Tiger Lake-H processor, which is rated at 45W TDP. Along with this, Xiaomi will pair the Mi Notebook Pro X with an Nvidia Ampere GPU, the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti. Since Xiaomi is packing the latest offering with high-end specifications, it would be dubbed one of the perfect entry-level gaming laptops.

Talking about the design tease, a Weibo teaser reveals that the Mi Notebook Pro X showcases a compact chassis with no dedicated Numpad. Also, there is only one Intel Tiger Lake-H processor, which is the Intel Core i7-11800H. Xiaomi users can also expect that the new laptop might ship with an integrated webcam for convenience. As of launch, Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X is expected to launch in the Chinese market. However, the Indian launch date would be difficult to speculate.

Xiaomi Budget Redmi 10 Series Might Come Soon

Xiaomi is eyeing to capture both premium and budgeted customers for market expansion in both smartphones and laptops segment. As per the information available, Xiaomi is expected to launch a new smartphones series in the Indian market soon. Even though no official information is available regarding the series details, an official tweet by Xiaomi in its Redmi account hint that the new budget smartphones series could be Xiaomi Redmi 10. Xiaomi has already launched five smartphones in the Redmi 9 series. Xiaomi users can expect more information regarding the budget series in the coming period.