Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, a Super Light and Slim Smartphone Is Here for You

Xiaomi has launched the Mi 11 Lite in India and it is a smartphone that’s nothing short of an excellent art piece. It is only 6.8mm thick which makes it the slimmest smartphone in the market. On top of this, Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is also the lightest 6-inch display smartphone in the market weighing only 157 grams. The smartphone comes with a Flat Flexible OLED display which helps Xiaomi in keeping the device as slim as possible.

Let’s take a complete look at the specifications of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite that has launched in India.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite comes with a triple camera sensor at the rear where the primary sensor is a 64MP lens. The other two sensors comprise an ultra-wide-angle lens and a telemacro sensor. The device comes with an extensive suite of photos and videos editing modes. As per the company, the device comes with 23 director modes for helping users edit what they capture.

The smartphone can shoot video at 4K with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) at 30fps. There are also built-in cinematic filters for users to change the overall image/video that is captured. Further, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite comes with a new Vlog mode which will allow users to save videos from different days and timeline into a single draft so that the videos can be edited later.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite in India will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device comes with a 4,250mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It will run on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out of the box. Users can also expand the storage up to 512GB with the help of an external microSD card.

The device also comes with an IP53 rating which will protect it from accidental water splashes and dust. Further, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate support display.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Price

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has launched in two different variants in India. The first variant comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and the second variant comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The base variant will be available for Rs 21,999 and the superior variant will be available for Rs 23,999. The device will be available for users in three colours – Jazz Blue, Viny Black, and Tuscany Coral. Users can buy the device from Flipkart, Mi’s official website, and the retail outlets of the company.

Both the smartphones will also be available for a Rs 1,500 discount under the early bird offer taking their price down to Rs 20,499 and Rs 22,499 only. Users can also avail up to Rs 1,500 additional discount using an HDFC Bank card.