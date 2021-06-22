Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active Comes With LifeQ Health Algorithm

The Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display which would feel almost right on an average person’s wrist. There are plenty of health features included in the smartwatch including the SpO2 sensor that can monitor your blood oxygen levels.

By June 22nd, 2021 AT 1:11 PM
    Xiaomi

    The demand for smartwatches has increased significantly in India. To cater to that demand, Xiaomi has today launched the Mi Watch Revolve Active in India. It has a large display and is made for people who love fitness. It comes in with almost every useful feature a user would expect in a smartwatch that’s priced under Rs 10,000. One thing that Xiaomi has almost always gotten right is the pricing of its products in India. The company understands how price sensitive the Indian market is. Thus its products are always priced in the right bracket, and it is the same with the Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active. Before we dive into the pricing of the smartwatch, let’s take a look at its specifications and features.

    Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active Specifications/Features

    To keep users’ activities and runs correctly mapped and measured, the Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active comes with built-in GPS/Glonass too. The smartwatch can also measure users VO2 Max as well.

    If you are someone who is worried about ruining your smartwatch with water, well, leave your worries behind with the Mi Watch Revolve Active. It comes with a 5 ATM water-resistance certification.

    As mentioned above, the smartwatch is made for people who love fitness. Thus, there are over 117 sports modes that the Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active can support. Further, the smartwatch can also track the stress levels of the user.

    But there are more features present inside the smartwatch that make it a lucrative product. The Mi Watch Revolve Active can also support Alexa and help the user in rejecting and accepting calls without the need of touching the smartphone. The best thing is, it will let the user choose between different straps to keep updating their look.

    Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active Price

    The Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active has launched for Rs 9,999 in India. It will be available for Rs 8,999 only under the early bird offer, and further will be discounted by an additional Rs 750 with the help of an HDFC Bank card. It will be available on Amazon and Xiaomi’s official website.

    Reported By:Editor in Chief

