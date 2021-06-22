Xiaomi to Bring Mi 11 Lite 5G Variant in India on a Condition

Xiaomi has just unveiled the Mi 11 Lite in India. A thing worth noting here is that it is just the 4G variant of the device that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has launched in the country. But there’s also a 5G variant of the device that’s selling in the China market. The company didn’t bring in the 5G variant of the smartphone to India because of inadequate demand for 5G devices. But during the event, Xiaomi announced that it is open to bringing the 5G variant of the smartphone to India, but on one condition.

Xiaomi To Wait for Increase Demand of 5G Smartphones

While there are multiple 5G smartphones already selling in the Indian market, Xiaomi has refrained from bringing the Mi 11 Lite 5G here because of the low demand for 5G devices. The company said that it would bring the 5G variant of the Mi 11 Lite to India if it sees the demand for 5G smartphones increasing.

For the unaware, the 4G variant of the smartphone launched in India is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC and the 5G variant of the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G SoC.

The 5G variant of the smartphone won’t be different in any other specifications but would just support additional 5G bands for connectivity. But for the users who are interested in buying the 4G variant of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G, its pre-sales will start in India from June 25, 12 PM, via Flipkart, the official website of Xiaomi, and retail outlets of the company.

The 4G variant of the smartphone is available in two variants with 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB priced at Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999, respectively. But both the devices are further available for an early bird discount of Rs 1,500, and the users can get another Rs 1,500 discount using an HDFC Bank card.

Looking at the current market situation in India, it is highly unlikely that Xiaomi will launch the Mi 11 Lite 5G in India anytime soon. However, since the 5G networks won’t even be live for at least 3 years from now in complete India, there’s no even pressing need for a 5G smartphone.