Vodafone Idea Giving Rs 75 Worth of Voice Calling, Data for Free

Vodafone Idea has announced the ‘Unlock 2.0’ offer for its low-income customers. The offer will give the users Rs 75 worth of voice calling and data benefits for free. The benefits will include 50 minutes of voice calling and 50MB of data.

By June 22nd, 2021 AT 2:41 PM
  • Technology News
  • Vodafone Idea
    • 3 Comments

    Vodafone Idea

    Vodafone Idea (Vi) has just announced a new offer for its users who come under the low-income category. The company is offering these users another round of benefits which will give them Rs 75 worth of data and voice calling benefits for free. This is to ensure that everyone and anyone from the low-income category who are returning to cities from their home towns has proper connectivity with India’s fastest 4G network. Let’s take a look at the offer in detail.

    Vodafone Idea Announces ‘Unlock 2.0’ Offer

    Vodafone Idea has announced the ‘Unlock 2.0’ offer for its low-income customers. The offer will give the users Rs 75 worth of voice calling and data benefits for free. The benefits will include 50 minutes of voice calling and 50MB of data.

    But note that the voice calling benefit will only work if the Vi user is calling another Vi user. It won’t work if the user is trying to call a user consuming network services from any other telecom operator.

    All the benefits will stay valid for a period of 15 days. Vi users can claim this benefit in a simple way. Users can simply dial the toll-free IVR 121153 or use the USSD Code *444*75# from a Vi registered number.

    After that, the user will receive an SMS in his/her inbox with a set of steps. The user will just need to follow the steps and then visit the nearest retailer, who will then help him/her with an eligibility check for the offer and activate the benefits.

    This makes sense since, without verification, even people who don’t need the free data and voice calling benefits will claim the offer. With this offer, Vodafone Idea wants to ensure that low-income people who couldn’t recharge their SIM cards during the lockdowns can return to the cities for work and stay connected to their loved ones without any trouble.

    It is worth noting that this is not the first time that Vodafone Idea is coming out with such an offer. Even during the lockdown period, Vi had announced a special offer for the low-income citizens of the nation to help them stay connected during the time of the pandemic.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    3 Comments
    newest
    oldest most voted
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel Now Offering More Data, Validity With Prepaid Plans

    When Reliance Jio introduced new prepaid plans with no daily data consumption limits, it was very predictable that Bharti Airtel...

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Giving Rs 75 Worth of Voice Calling, Data for Free

    Vodafone Idea (Vi) has just announced a new offer for its users who come under the low-income category. The company...

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi to Bring Mi 11 Lite 5G Variant in India on a Condition

    Xiaomi has just unveiled the Mi 11 Lite in India. A thing worth noting here is that it is just...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    5G Network to Be Used by 26% Mobile Subscribers in India by 2026

    module-4-img

    Facebook Has Finally Launch Its Version of Clubhouse

    module-4-img

    Nokia-DISH to Deploy World’s First 5G SA Core Network with AWS

    module-4-img

    iPhone 13, Apple’s Final Nail in the Coffin