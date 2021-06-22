Vodafone Idea Giving Rs 75 Worth of Voice Calling, Data for Free

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has just announced a new offer for its users who come under the low-income category. The company is offering these users another round of benefits which will give them Rs 75 worth of data and voice calling benefits for free. This is to ensure that everyone and anyone from the low-income category who are returning to cities from their home towns has proper connectivity with India’s fastest 4G network. Let’s take a look at the offer in detail.

Vodafone Idea Announces ‘Unlock 2.0’ Offer

Vodafone Idea has announced the ‘Unlock 2.0’ offer for its low-income customers. The offer will give the users Rs 75 worth of voice calling and data benefits for free. The benefits will include 50 minutes of voice calling and 50MB of data.

But note that the voice calling benefit will only work if the Vi user is calling another Vi user. It won’t work if the user is trying to call a user consuming network services from any other telecom operator.

All the benefits will stay valid for a period of 15 days. Vi users can claim this benefit in a simple way. Users can simply dial the toll-free IVR 121153 or use the USSD Code *444*75# from a Vi registered number.

After that, the user will receive an SMS in his/her inbox with a set of steps. The user will just need to follow the steps and then visit the nearest retailer, who will then help him/her with an eligibility check for the offer and activate the benefits.

This makes sense since, without verification, even people who don’t need the free data and voice calling benefits will claim the offer. With this offer, Vodafone Idea wants to ensure that low-income people who couldn’t recharge their SIM cards during the lockdowns can return to the cities for work and stay connected to their loved ones without any trouble.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that Vodafone Idea is coming out with such an offer. Even during the lockdown period, Vi had announced a special offer for the low-income citizens of the nation to help them stay connected during the time of the pandemic.