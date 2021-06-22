When Reliance Jio introduced new prepaid plans with no daily data consumption limits, it was very predictable that Bharti Airtel won’t sit quietly. A few days back, Airtel announced its Rs 456 prepaid plan for the users. This plan is a new offering from the company, which too doesn’t come with any daily data consumption limit. Now, Airtel has changed the benefits of its multiple prepaid plans. The telco has changed the validity period of one of its plans and the data benefit of the other. Let’s take a look at which plans we are talking about and what benefits they come with now.

Bharti Airtel Rs 349 Plan Now Comes With More Data

Bharti Airtel used to offer 2GB of daily data to the users with the Rs 349 prepaid plan. But now, that benefit has been bumped up to 2.5GB of data. The other benefits of the plan remain the same, meaning it comes for 28 days along with truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Further, it still is the only plan from the telco that comes with a free subscription of Amazon Prime Video. There are other Airtel Thanks benefits included.

It is worth noting that earlier, users got a total of 56GB of data with the plan. But with the change in benefits, users will get a total of 70GB of data.

Bharti Airtel Rs 299 Plan Now Comes for Longer Validity

Bharti Airtel’s Rs 299 plan now comes with a longer validity of 30 days. The other benefits of the plan include unlimited voice calling, 30GB FUP data, 100 SMS/day and other Airtel Thanks benefits. Users also get a free trial of the Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition for one month. Now this plan is good for users who don’t want a 28 days unlimited data benefits plan.

However, it is worth noting that with the Rs 299 plan, the telco is offering each GB of data for Rs 10. It is a significant jump in the cost of the data, but it is expected with plans such as this since Reliance Jio has also done the same.

It is expected that Airtel will launch more such plans, and users might soon see a 90 days validity plan from the telco.