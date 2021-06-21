Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Will Launch Tomorrow in India, What You Should Know

Xiaomi is going to come out with the Mi 11 Lite tomorrow, i.e., June 22, in India. The device has received a lot of hype because of it being one of the lightest and the slimmest smartphones of 2021. The Mi 11 Lite will not feature a 120Hz refresh rate display but will come with other specifications that will make it as competitive as a good premium smartphone. Since the device has already launched in China, there isn’t a lot of mystery to it. We expect the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite to retain all of its major specifications for the Indian market.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Might Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is expected to come as the most affordable smartphone in the Mi 11 series in India. The device is expected to launch only in the 4G variant sporting the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G.

In terms of display, the device is expected to come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 800nits of maximum brightness. The display is further expected to support HDR10+ and has the protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 6 at the top of the screen.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite might pack a 4,250mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging. It is expected to come with a triple-camera setup at the rear. The primary sensor on the rear might be a 64MP lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5MP macro sensor. For selfies, the device might feature a 16MP lens at the front.

The smartphone is further expected to feature a fingerprint reader at the side. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite will become the fourth smartphone of the Mi 11 series in India, which also includes the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, and Mi 11X Pro.

Xiaomi has already confirmed the colours of the smartphone – Jazz Blue, Viny Black, and Tuscany Coral. The smartphone will launch in India on June 22, which is tomorrow, at 12 PM, through an online event. More details about the smartphone will be available once it launches tomorrow.