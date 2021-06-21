Samsung Android 12 Might Arrive in Galaxy S21 Series First

Most of the people loved what Samsung did with the One UI 3.0 based on Android 11 for its smartphones. A lot of users bought Samsung smartphones on the promise of One UI 3.0. Now, as the world moves towards the Android 12, Samsung doesn’t want to miss out on the opportunity to bring an even cooler smartphone experience for its users. The South Korean tech giant is reportedly working on Android 12, which is expected to be rolled out as One UI 4.0 for its smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to receive the Android 12 first in all of Samsung smartphones.

One UI 4.0 Based on Android 12 First Developer Beta Might Arrive in August

Samsung is expected to hold its Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) in October or November this year. However, the South Korean tech giant might release the first developer beta of the One UI 4.0 based on Android 12 in August itself.

According to Max Weinbach, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to be the first set of smartphones from the company to receive the One UI 4.0 update. The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is the most recent flagship smartphone series from the company, and thus it makes sense that it will receive the Android 12 update first.

The Galaxy S10 series and the Galaxy S20 series, which also holds some very notable and powerful smartphones, will receive the Android 12 update at some stage. Samsung had earlier announced the Android 11 first for the Galaxy S20 series, so it doesn’t surprise us that the S21 series will be the first one to get the One UI 4.0 based on Android 12.

Note that Google is still working on the Android 12 at the moment. The Android 12 beta version suggests that some very cool changes to the Android setup are in the works. The official release of the first Android 12’s stable version is expected during September 2021.

Other companies, including OnePlus, Xiaomi and more, have started working on their respective skins for Android 12 as well. Android 12 is expected to be one of the biggest changes brought to the Android devices ever; thus, it will be worth the wait.