Vodafone Idea VoWi-Fi Now Available For New Premium Smartphones

In December, Vodafone Idea (Vi) announced that it is launching the VoWi-Fi calling service for its users. After four months of the announcement, the telco has made good progress and has made the VoWi-Fi calling service available in five circles of India. However, not every subscriber of the telco can leverage the service to make calls in the concerned circles. Only users with select smartphones that are compatible with Vi’s VoWi-Fi service will be able to use the Wi-Fi calling feature.

For the unaware, the company is providing Wi-Fi calling service in the Maharastra & Goa, Gujarat, Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai circles only. More cities are expected to be added to the list very soon. The telco has recently added new premium smartphones on its list that will now support VoWi-Fi service. Read ahead to find out the names of the devices.

Vi VoWi-Fi Calling For New Apple Smartphones

Vi on its website has said that every iPhone from iPhone 6s and above will support VoWi-Fi. This means that all of the iPhones, including iPhone SE 2016, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7 series, iPhone 8 series, iPhone X series, iPhone 11 series, iPhone SE 2020, and the latest iPhone 12 series, will now support the telco’s VoWi-Fi.

All users in the five concerned circles owning an iPhone from either of the devices mentioned above will be able to experience Vodafone Idea’s Wi-Fi calling service. The telco has availed support for VoWi-Fi in smartphones from other brands, including Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo and OnePlus.

OnePlus devices that support Vi’s VoWi-Fi are OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R.

There is only one Samsung device that supports Vi’s VoWi-Fi, and that is the Galaxy A50. As for Realme, there are six smartphones, including Realme 5, Realme 5S, Realme 5i, Realme 7i, Realme 8 Pro, and Realme Narzo 20A, that support Vodafone Idea’s Wi-Fi calling.

Oppo’s six devices, including the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G, Oppo F19 Pro, Oppo Reno 4, Oppo Reno2 Z, and Oppo A5 2020, support Vi’s VoWi-Fi.

Xiaomi’s multiple devices including the recently launched Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, along with Poco devices such as Poco M2, Poco X2, Poco X3, Poco C3, and Mi smartphones such as Mi 10, Mi 10i, Mi 10T, and more devices support Vodafone Idea’s Wi-Fi calling.

More devices will are expected to be added to the list very soon.