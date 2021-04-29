Vodafone and O2 Sign Deal for 5G Spectrum Trading

The renowned telecom operators of the UK, Vodafone and O2, have signed a new deal to trade airwaves for creating more efficient blocks of the 5G spectrum. Both the telcos have already deployed mass infrastructure to provide a 5G network for fast and reliable internet and telecommunications services. The new deal between Vodafone and O2 will make the 5G network more efficient in indoor and outdoor areas. Also, the network coverage will expand across urban, suburban and rural areas. The telcos also highlighted the fact that large contiguous blocks provide higher bandwidth, faster speed and lower latency.

Securing Contiguous Blocks of Spectrum is Essential for Providing Effective 5G Network

Mark Evans, CEO of O2, said that the telco is heavily investing in its network this year to improve the 5G coverage and experience for customers. Once the contiguous blocks of spectrum are secured, it will unleash the true power of the 5G network, which will help the telco in amplifying the connectivity in indoor and outdoor areas.

As reported by RCR Wireless, the deal, which is subjected to approval from local telecommunication services regulator Ofcom, will create a contiguous block of 80 megahertz for O2. As for Vodafone, it will ensure good proximity of the entire block of telco totalling 90 megahertz of spectrum.

Vodafone Will Create A Better Future for Customers

Ahmed Essam, CEO of Vodafone, said that the agreement with O2 and the result of the auction would give wings to the plan of the telco to create a better future for customers. The telco will have the best available spectrum to ensure fast and reliable 5G services to customers. Not only this, but the agreement with O2 will aid the telco in prioritising Britain for the epicentre of innovation in crucial areas like remote training, factory automation and more.

Meanwhile, Vodafone has committed to pay nearly 176.4 million pounds for 40 megahertz in the 3.6-3.8Ghz band. The telecom giant has already launched 5G in almost 100 UK markets along with additional 193 markets around Europe. On the other side, O2 recently marked that its nationwide 5G network reaches over 150 towns and cities across the UK.