OnePlus Has an Answer to the 9 Series Geekbench Throttling Report

OnePlus seems to have been involved in another controversy, but this time in relation to its proprietary software skin, which is known as OxygenOS.

The issue at hand was the throttling of most day-to-day applications on flagship devices such as the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, which are the company’s offerings to take on the likes of Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra, Apple’s iPhone 12 series.

Lots of accusations and uproar has been seen in recent times over the Oppofication of OnePlus, and, amidst all this, the company has been heavily making changes, some of which question its identity.

Today, however, OnePlus has come to explain its in-depth explanation of why it did what it did in relation to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, with a lengthy text that explains what happened.

What Does OnePlus Have to Say?

According to the company, recent smartphone SoCs have become overkill for many applications, with a statement laying emphasis on the same.

It reads: in recent years, the performance of smartphone SoCs has reached a point where their power is overkill in certain scenarios for many apps such as social media, browsers and at times some light gaming.

With this in mind, the OnePlus team shifted its attention from simply providing sheer performance to providing the performance you expect from our devices while reducing power consumption and heat dissipation. The company adds that it wanted to match each app with the most appropriate performance required.

Other details were confirmed by a report released via AnandTech, who spotted this strange occurrence last week. OnePlus’s answer is seemingly apt, but the AnandTech report mentions a lot more and provides greater insight.

1. According to a tweet by the author of the AnandTech article, the battery life gains from making use of this scheme are quite marginal, which might provide just a couple of extra minutes of running time, meaning that the pros outweigh the cons, especially considering the current situation.

2. Another thing that OnePlus could possibly do is add a larger cell so as to provide proper performance without degrading the battery life, something that could have resulted in throttling.

In case you missed it, the OnePlus 9 series had been delisted from ‘Geekbench’ as the devices were manipulating the benchmark application. The concern was raised by AnandTech who announced that there were some weird occurrences on the OnePlus 9 Pro. Following this, the device was removed from the platform.