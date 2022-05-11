5G Smartphone Shipment Records a 300% Hike in Q1 2022: Says CMR Report

A newly released report suggests that the 5G smartphone shipment in India has witnessed a significant hike of 300% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022. The report has been released by Cybermedia Research on Wednesday according to which Samsung and Xiaomi led the 5G smartphone market. Samsung managed to have a 23% market share in the 5G segment whereas Xiaomi had 18% of the market share. Let’s take a closer look at the 5G smartphone segment performance in Q1 2022.

The Smartphone Market

The Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group at CMR Menka Kumari in a statement said that 5G smartphone shipments posted robust growth in Q1 2022. The overall smartphone market has posted a considerable growth of 16% compared to the pre-pandemic levels of Q1 2019. The research firm in its report also stated that there was a 1.6% overall growth in the market year-on-year in the first quarter of this year. The report predicts over 170 million units to be shipped in the calendar year 2022.

According to the report, Xiaomi with 24%, Samsung with 19% and Realme with 15% were the top three brands in the first quarter followed by Vivo with 14% in the fourth and Oppo with 8% in the fifth position. Samsung and Realme registered a 7% and 40% year-on-year growth in their shipments respectively whereas Xiaomi suffered a 13% decline in shipments.

Apart from these, the popular manufacturer OnePlus witnessed a 50% year-on-year growth in its shipment whereas Apple registered a 20% year-on-year growth according to the data provided by the research firm. The data reveals that Apple led the super-premium price segment which is between Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000 as it had about 77% of the market share.

However, most of the research reports have hinted toward a decline in shipment in the first quarter of 2022 because of the supply issues and inflation scares. According to a report from International Data Corporation (IDC), smartphone shipments in the country dropped to 37 million units in the first quarter. It suggests that there was a 5% year-on-year decline in the shipment in the first quarter of 2022. Xiaomi managed to maintain its first position in the market whereas Realme was the only brand which witnessed an increase in its shipments in the quarter.