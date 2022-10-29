Poland Needs to Avail 3.5 GHz Spectrum for 5G

The government of Poland has been urged to grant 3.5 GHz C-band spectrum licences for 5G use as soon as feasible by the Digital Poland Association (Cyfrowa Polska). According to TeleGeography, the government's efforts to alter the Act on the National Cybersecurity System have caused Poland's planned licencing process for the 3.5 GHz spectrum to be delayed by the pandemic and to lose pace (KSC).

More Information Regarding the Licence Procedure

Operators are delivering 5G services on 2100 MHz and 2600 MHz spectrum that was previously used for 3G and 4G networks in Poland and the Netherlands, which are the only EU nations without a 3.5 GHz band licence as of yet.

Given that Poland's mobile networks are handling more traffic as a result of the country's hosting of Ukrainian immigrants, Cyfrowa Polska president Michal Kanownik stated that it was important and urgent to licence 5G spectrum. According to Kanownik, in the long run, the new generation network will contribute to continued GDP growth and raise Poland's economic competitiveness when compared to other EU nations.

Almost every country that's rolling out 5G is availing the 3.5 GHz spectrum to the telecom players. It is considered to be the most important radio frequency wave for the 5G services across the world.