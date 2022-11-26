Airtel Deal Encourages Samsung to Make 4G and 5G Gear in Tamil Nadu

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Airtel and Jio are both going to aggressively roll out 5G in the coming months and years to get an edge over each other. This would mean that vendors would have ample opportunities to make revenues. Samsung has already bagged the trusted source badge from the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS).

Highlights

  • In the 4G era, Samsung's only telecom customer in India was Reliance Jio.
  • Samsung is reportedly looking to make 4G and 5G gear for the telecom operators in Tamil Nadu, India.
  • Nokia and Jabil (Ericsson) are already making gear locally in India, and Samsung will join their ranks pretty soon. 

Follow Us

Samsung

In the 4G era, Samsung's only telecom customer in India was Reliance Jio. Thus, when the Indian government announced a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the telecom sector, Samsung initially didn't partake. But after bagging the deal with Airtel, Samsung's interest in the Indian market grew. This gave the company enough incentive to invest more in the market. Now, Samsung is reportedly looking to make 4G and 5G gear for the telecom operators in Tamil Nadu, India. This will, of course, be under the telecom PLI scheme. Nokia and Jabil (Ericsson) are already making gear locally in India, and Samsung will join their ranks pretty soon.

Samsung Proposes an Investment of Rs 400 in Tamil Nadu

According to an ET report, an official aware of the matter said that Samsung had proposed an investment of Rs 400 crore to make 5G and 4G gear in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu. Airtel is working with three different vendors to source equipment for 5G - Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung. Each of the vendors would help out the telco in different circles.

Airtel and Jio are both going to aggressively roll out 5G in the coming months and years to get an edge over each other. This would mean that vendors would have ample opportunities to make revenues. Samsung has already bagged the trusted source badge from the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS). The PLI scheme for the telecom sector laid out by the government has incentives worth Rs 12,195 spread over five years. The companies can choose either FY22 or FY23 as the first year of incentive for them.

Samsung setting up a shop for manufacturing telecom equipment in India would bring more jobs to the country. Further, it would also give Samsung a chance to manufacture in India and export to other South East Asian countries. The government wants India to be a manufacturing hub and stop relying upon countries such as China for crucial equipment or gear.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Airtel announced Airtel 5G Plus service in Gurugram on November 15, 2022. Gurugram is the 10th city to get Airtel 5G Plus services. Check the list of locations where 5G is available in Gurugram.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel has been rolling out 5G services gradually across Airports, which are the prime connectivity spots of a country. As of today, 3 Airports are Airtel 5G enabled.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments