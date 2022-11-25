Airtel 5G Now Runs on all Samsung 5G Phones

Bharti Airtel's 5G will now run on all Samsung phones. In a very short span, Samsung has been able to release OTA (over-the-air) updates for all of its 5G smartphones in the country to support Airtel's 5G. Airtel is currently deploying 5G NSA (non-standalone) and plans to upgrade to 5G SA (standalone) at a future stage. Samsung has joined the leagues of the Chinese smartphone manufacturers, and now all of its devices which are 5G capable in India support Airtel's 5G. If you own a Samsung 5G phone in India, then you must update it if you haven't already. Airtel's 5G is already available in multiple cities and is expanding fast to other parts of the nation.

On November 17, 2022, we made a report titled - "Airtel 5G will Now Work on all Samsung Smartphones Except Two Devices." The two devices which didn't have the support for Airtel's 5G at that point were Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3. Both these devices have now been added to the list of devices which are receiving OTA updates with support for Airtel's 5G NSA.

Samsung 5G Smartphones which Will Support Airtel's 5G: Complete List

Here's a list of 5G smartphones from Samsung which are now getting Airtel 5G support via OTA update in India:

Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S22+, Samsung Galaxy Z fold 2, Samsung E426B (F42), Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy M33, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Samsung Galaxy Flip4, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Fold4, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, Samsung M526B (M52), Samsung A528B (A52s), Samsung A22 5G, Samsung M32 5G, Samsung S20FE 5G, Samsung F23, Samsung A73, Samsung M53, Samsung M42 and Samsung M13.

Bharti Airtel has launched 5G in 11 cities for now: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Guwahati, Panipat, Nagpur, Varanasi, and Gurugram. In Pune, Airtel's 5G will be available only inside the airport. But we can expect that the telco will launch 5G soon there as Jio, its prime competitor, has launched 5G SA in Pune.