Airtel 5G Now Runs on all Samsung 5G Phones

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Bharti Airtel has launched 5G in 11 cities for now: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Guwahati, Panipat, Nagpur, Varanasi, and Gurugram. In Pune, Airtel's 5G will be available only inside the airport.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel's 5G will now run on all Samsung phones.
  • Airtel is currently deploying 5G NSA (non-standalone) and plans to upgrade to 5G SA (standalone) at a future stage.
  • Samsung has joined the leagues of the Chinese smartphone manufacturers, and now all of its devices which are 5G capable in India support Airtel's 5G.

Follow Us

Airtel 5G

Bharti Airtel's 5G will now run on all Samsung phones. In a very short span, Samsung has been able to release OTA (over-the-air) updates for all of its 5G smartphones in the country to support Airtel's 5G. Airtel is currently deploying 5G NSA (non-standalone) and plans to upgrade to 5G SA (standalone) at a future stage. Samsung has joined the leagues of the Chinese smartphone manufacturers, and now all of its devices which are 5G capable in India support Airtel's 5G. If you own a Samsung 5G phone in India, then you must update it if you haven't already. Airtel's 5G is already available in multiple cities and is expanding fast to other parts of the nation.

On November 17, 2022, we made a report titled - "Airtel 5G will Now Work on all Samsung Smartphones Except Two Devices." The two devices which didn't have the support for Airtel's 5G at that point were Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3. Both these devices have now been added to the list of devices which are receiving OTA updates with support for Airtel's 5G NSA.

Samsung 5G Smartphones which Will Support Airtel's 5G: Complete List

Here's a list of 5G smartphones from Samsung which are now getting Airtel 5G support via OTA update in India:

Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S22+, Samsung Galaxy Z fold 2, Samsung E426B (F42), Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy M33, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Samsung Galaxy Flip4, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Fold4, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, Samsung M526B (M52), Samsung A528B (A52s), Samsung A22 5G, Samsung M32 5G, Samsung S20FE 5G, Samsung F23, Samsung A73, Samsung M53, Samsung M42 and Samsung M13.

Bharti Airtel has launched 5G in 11 cities for now: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Guwahati, Panipat, Nagpur, Varanasi, and Gurugram. In Pune, Airtel's 5G will be available only inside the airport. But we can expect that the telco will launch 5G soon there as Jio, its prime competitor, has launched 5G SA in Pune.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Airtel announced Airtel 5G Plus service in Gurugram on November 15, 2022. Gurugram is the 10th city to get Airtel 5G Plus services. Check the list of locations where 5G is available in Gurugram.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel has been rolling out 5G services gradually across Airports, which are the prime connectivity spots of a country. As of today, 3 Airports are Airtel 5G enabled.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments