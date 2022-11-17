Airtel 5G will Now Work on all Samsung Smartphones Except Two Devices

Bharti Airtel's 5G support is reaching more and more devices pretty fast. It is just what the CEO of Airtel, Gopal Vittal, had said during the recent investors call. Vittal had said that most of the 5G smartphones in India would get the 5G support of Airtel's networks by mid-November. All of the iPhones are left to get it. iPhone users will have to wait till December 2022 for that. For now, in the last month, over 16 Samsung devices have received support for Airtel's 5G. Currently, there are only two Samsung devices in India which are yet to start receiving the update from Samsung to support 5G. Let's take a look at the names of these devices.

Airtel 5G Support on Samsung Devices (Updated List)

Samsung has been pretty fast on rolling out the OTA (over-the-air) updates for its smartphones to support Airtel's 5G. Now, according to the list on the website of Bharti Airtel, apart from two devices, all of the 5G phones from Samsung support Airtel's 5G. The two devices which don't support 5G from Airtel are - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3.

Apart from these two devices, all the following smartphones have started receiving updates for Airtel's 5G - Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy M33, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy Flip4, Samsung Galaxy S22+, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Fold4, Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Z fold 2, Samsung E426B (F42), Samsung M526B (M52), Samsung A528B (A52s), Samsung A22 5G, Samsung M32 5G, Samsung S20FE 5G, Samsung F23, Samsung A73, Samsung M42, Samsung M53 and Samsung M13.

This means that users in India who own all of the above Samsung smartphones will be able to use Airtel's 5G in 10 cities where it has already launched. Even Samsung had earlier said that by the end of November, it would roll out the 5G support update to all of its 5G-capable smartphones in India.