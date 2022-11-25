Reliance Jio to Digitise 100 Schools in Gujarat with 5G SA

A couple of hours back, Jio announced that it had covered 33 district headquarters of Gujarat with its 5G SA (standalone) networks. This means that customers of the telco living in the area would be able to get the Welcome Offer from Jio. For the unaware, Jio's Welcome Offer is simply an invite from the company to randomly chosen people to be a part of 5G beta testing. In addition to the launch, Jio said that it would be digitising 100 schools in the state with its 5G networks.

In the release that Jio sent out to the media, the telco said that Reliance Foundation and Jio are coming together to initially digitise 100 schools in Gujarat. This means that in the future, we can see more schools from the state being covered under the 'Education for All' initiative from these companies.

Under the initiative, the schools will be connected with the following:

JioTrue5G connectivity Advanced Content Platform Teacher & Student Collaboration Platform School Management Platform

This will ensure that children in the state are able to get quality education. Talking about the initiative, Akash Ambani, Chairman of Jio, said: "Jio and Reliance Foundation will take the ‘Education for All’ initiative to a whole new level by using the powerful 5G-tech along with platforms that digitize the schools and bring them at par with the best in India and the world."