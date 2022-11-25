Jio 5G Goes Live in Gujarat, Covers 33 District Headquarters

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has now just announced that it has covered all 33 districts of Gujarat with its 5G SA network. This is not a commercial launch from the telco, but again a beta testing. Only users invited via the Welcome Offer will be able to use 5G services of Jio at no extra cost if they meet certain conditions, such as having a 5G SA-supportive smartphone and a Rs 239 plan or above. Reliance Jio has already demonstrated the power of its 5G networks during the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022. The telco powered use cases across different sectors and industries, including healthcare, agriculture, education, gaming, and more. Now taking a big stride forward in its journey to bring 5G to consumers, Jio said that starting November 25, 2022, users in 33 districts of Gujarat will be able to get the Welcome Offer.

Gujarat has become the first state in the country to get Jio True 5G coverage in 100% of the district headquarters. Two days back, Jio announced the Welcome Offer for consumers in Pune, Maharashtra.

Jio said, "Gujarat holds a special place, as it is Reliance’s Janmabhoomi. This strategic announcement is a dedication to Gujarat and its people."

Mr Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said, “We are proud to share that Gujarat is now the first state to have 100% district headquarters connected with our robust True 5G network. We want to showcase the real power of this technology and how it can impact a billion lives."