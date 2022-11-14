OnePlus Tablet Could be Around the Corner

The OnePlus tablet, which is anticipated to go on sale in 2023, might be a new item. It is currently unknown if it will be a distinct product or a rebranded model of Oppo's current or planned tablet.

Highlights

  • Since mid-2021, OnePlus has been mentioned in connection with the release of a tablet.
  • Max Jambor, a tipster, claims that OnePlus is working on a tablet.
  • The product is expected to be released the following year.

Tablet

Since mid-2021, OnePlus has been mentioned in connection with the release of a tablet. A number of leaks involving this product have occurred over the previous 1.5 years. In July 2022, we received the most recent report of it. Now, four months later, a trustworthy source confirms the same.

Further Information Regarding the OnePlus Tablet Launch

Max Jambor, a tipster, claims that OnePlus is working on a tablet. The product is expected to be released the following year. This is all he has to say, sadly. According to earlier rumours, OnePlus' first tablet may be called the OnePlus Pad. They also speculated that it might be an improved Oppo Pad. But of late, it appears that OnePlus may have given up on that item. If not, the device ought to have been made available by now.

The OnePlus tablet, which is anticipated to go on sale in 2023, might be a new item. It is currently unknown if it will be a distinct product or a rebranded model of Oppo's current or planned tablet. If OnePlus is really going to unveil a product, then certifications, firmware, and even renders of the product should start to circulate.

OnePlus 11 Pro Specifications and Features (leaked)

Online leaks have revealed all of the OnePlus 11 Pro's specifications. While the release date for the OnePlus 11 series is still unknown, the leak indicates that the OnePlus 11 Pro will be a potent gadget with a novel design aesthetic. The smartphone is said to have a newly built camera module on the back panel.

The OnePlus 11 Pro is anticipated to have the following features: a 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD+ display, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP triple back camera system, a 16MP front camera, up to 16GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, a 5000mAh battery with 100W fast charging capability. It should be noted that the firm hasn't yet provided any information on the OnePlus 11 series or its products.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

