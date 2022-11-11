OnePlus 11 Fresh Details Are Out

OnePlus is working on several new products that will be released in the coming months. Apart from the affordable OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, the Chinese mobile phone manufacturer is working on its next flagship, the OnePlus 11 series. The collection is said to include two devices, the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus 11 Pro.

According to the leaks, the OnePlus 11 offers a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 telephoto camera, which is said to offer 2x optical zoom. Like some previous OnePlus flagships, the upcoming OnePlus 11 and Oppo Find N2 will offer Hasselblad camera optimisations.

Previously, a leak revealed almost everything about the OnePlus 11 Pro, and now a new leak reveals some of the specifications that the OnePlus 11 has to offer. According to Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus 11 will offer the same camera specifications as the Oppo Find N2. The smartphone should have a triple rear camera system.

While both the OnePlus 11 and Oppo Find N2 are expected to have different camera specifications, other hardware details are expected to differ. If reports and leaks are anything to go by, the OnePlus 11 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, while the Oppo Find N2 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Namely, Qualcomm plans to introduce its next-generation flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor at the company's summit in Hawaii next week.

Leaked!!! OnePlus 11 Pro Specifications:

Earlier, the full specifications of the OnePlus 11 Pro were leaked online. While we still don't know when the OnePlus 11 lineup will be official, the leak suggests that the OnePlus 11 Pro is a powerful device with a fresh design language. The rear panel of the smartphone has a redesigned camera module.

As for the specifications, the OnePlus 11 Pro has a 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD screen, 120Hz refresh rate, 50MP triple screen rear camera system, 16 MP front camera, up to 16GB RAM and 256GB internal memory, 5000mAh battery with 100 W fast charging support. The company has yet to reveal any details about the OnePlus 11 series or its offerings.