OnePlus Nord Watch: Top Things About the Smartwatch

The OnePlus Nord Watch comes with a variety of features. It looks like a normal smartwatch, but it isn't one. The Nord Watch from OnePlus is geared to deliver you a premium experience at an affordable price. It is available in India through the official website of OnePlus.in and Amazon.in.

Highlights

  • OnePlus Nord Watch is the latest smartwatch from OnePlus.
  • It is an affordable solution for consumers who want a smartwatch with a premium build and decent performance.
  • I recently reviewed the smartwatch, and it was honestly a fun gadget to play around with.

OnePlus Nord Watch

OnePlus Nord Watch is the latest smartwatch from OnePlus. It is an affordable solution for consumers who want a smartwatch with a premium build and decent performance. I recently reviewed the smartwatch, and it was honestly a fun gadget to play around with. I am thinking I might just stick with the Nord Watch as the best buy in the Rs 5000 range for a smartwatch. This is because of multiple reasons. I will be listing a few features that I feel make the OnePlus Nord Watch a compelling product.

OnePlus Nord Watch Top Features You Should Know


The OnePlus Nord Watch comes with a variety of features. It looks like a normal smartwatch, but it isn't one. The Nord Watch from OnePlus is geared to deliver you a premium experience at an affordable price. It is available in India through the official website of OnePlus.in and Amazon.in. If you are thinking of purchasing a smartwatch, then take a look at the top features of the OnePlus Nord Watch below:

  • Great display (Not kidding, one of the best I have experienced in this price range)
  • Decent design but excellent build quality (zinc alloy)
  • Straps don't irritate the skin
  • Useful sensors for tracking health activities
  • One tap measure of all important health metrics
  • Support for tracking over 105 sports modes
  • N Health app is easy to navigate through, and the smartwatch can be paired very comfortably
  • OnePlus Nord Watch can comfortably work for 8 days, even with slightly heavy use
  • Very light in weight
  • Magnetic charging
  • Great price

The OnePlus Nord Watch is available in India for just Rs 4,999 only. HDFC Bank credit card holders can get it at an even more attractive price of Rs 4,499 as there's a Rs 500 discount for them.

