Vodafone Idea Amazon Prime Offer Starts with This Plan

Vodafone Idea (Vi) recently brought a new series of postpaid plans, and the telco branded these plans, Vi Max. The new Vi Max plans are now available for customers across India. Vodafone Idea customers in India can purchase these new postpaid plans if they want super good additional benefits. Since these are postpaid plans, of course, not everyone will be able to afford them. But if you can afford it, then take a look at this plan that we are talking about that brings access to Amazon Prime membership to users at a very affordable cost.

Vodafone Idea Vi Max Plan that Brings Amazon Prime Membership Access to Users

If you are going to purchase Amazon Prime subscription anytime soon, then take a look at this Vodafone Idea postpaid plan that we are talking about. The Rs 501 plan announced by the telco recently brings access to Amazon Prime membership for six months. This is given just once to the customer. The Amazon Prime membership is not the only thing that is bundled with this plan. Users also get Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, Vi Movies & TV, Hungama Music in Vi app, and Vi Games Gold. With this plan, users also get 90GB of monthly data with 200GB data rollover, unlimited voice calling and 3000 SMS/month.

This is the most affordable pack in the list for users to get access to Amazon Prime membership if that is the goal. In case you can spend more, then there are other plans as well from the telco which bring access to Amazon Prime. These other plans that we are talking about come for Rs 701 and Rs 1101.

Both of these plans were also introduced recently. If you want to understand their benefits properly, then refer to the video above. If you want to read about these plans in detail, then click here.

Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition

Amazon also recently introduced a new Mobile edition subscription plan for consumers in India. Amazon Prime Video mobile edition is now available in India for Rs 599 per year only. This is the plan that will be the most affordable yearly plan available in India for customers who want to access the entire content library of Amazon Prime Video. Note that this is just a subscription to Prime Video and not the entire Prime platform of Amazon.