Vodafone Idea Amazon Prime Offer Starts with This Plan

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Amazon also recently introduced a new Mobile edition subscription plan for consumers in India. Amazon Prime Video mobile edition is now available in India for Rs 599 per year only. This is the plan that will be the most affordable yearly plan available in India for customers who want to access the entire content library of Amazon Prime Video.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi) recently brought a new series of postpaid plans, and the telco branded these plans, Vi Max.
  • The new Vi Max plans are now available for customers across India.
  • Vodafone Idea customers in India can purchase these new postpaid plans if they want super good additional benefits.

Follow Us

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea (Vi) recently brought a new series of postpaid plans, and the telco branded these plans, Vi Max. The new Vi Max plans are now available for customers across India. Vodafone Idea customers in India can purchase these new postpaid plans if they want super good additional benefits. Since these are postpaid plans, of course, not everyone will be able to afford them. But if you can afford it, then take a look at this plan that we are talking about that brings access to Amazon Prime membership to users at a very affordable cost.

Vodafone Idea Vi Max Plan that Brings Amazon Prime Membership Access to Users


If you are going to purchase Amazon Prime subscription anytime soon, then take a look at this Vodafone Idea postpaid plan that we are talking about. The Rs 501 plan announced by the telco recently brings access to Amazon Prime membership for six months. This is given just once to the customer. The Amazon Prime membership is not the only thing that is bundled with this plan. Users also get Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, Vi Movies & TV, Hungama Music in Vi app, and Vi Games Gold. With this plan, users also get 90GB of monthly data with 200GB data rollover, unlimited voice calling and 3000 SMS/month.

This is the most affordable pack in the list for users to get access to Amazon Prime membership if that is the goal. In case you can spend more, then there are other plans as well from the telco which bring access to Amazon Prime. These other plans that we are talking about come for Rs 701 and Rs 1101.

Both of these plans were also introduced recently. If you want to understand their benefits properly, then refer to the video above. If you want to read about these plans in detail, then click here.

Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition

Amazon also recently introduced a new Mobile edition subscription plan for consumers in India. Amazon Prime Video mobile edition is now available in India for Rs 599 per year only. This is the plan that will be the most affordable yearly plan available in India for customers who want to access the entire content library of Amazon Prime Video. Note that this is just a subscription to Prime Video and not the entire Prime platform of Amazon.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

iOS 16 Amazing Features That You Cannot Miss Out On
iOS 16 Amazing Features That You Cannot Miss Out On
Apple iOS 16 provides abundant features, enhancements and changes to how we use an Apple iPhone. The recently released iOS16.1 update has changed the device usage experience in many ways.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel 5G 4G SIM: How to Get the SIM Home Delivered
Airtel 5G 4G SIM: How to Get the SIM Home Delivered
As Airtel delivers 5G 4G SIM Cards right to the doorsteps, Customers can enjoy Airtel 5G Services with ease and comfort.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments