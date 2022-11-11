Pixel 7 Series, Pixel 6a To Get 5G Software Update in December

Google announced on Friday that the December 5G-related software update would be available for the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro. The American software behemoth claimed to have been actively collaborating with Indian carriers to quickly enable 5G on its compatible devices.

Additional Details About the 5G Rollout

The Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel 6a are 5G-capable handsets, according to Google's statement. For functionality to be enabled as soon as possible, they are actively collaborating with Indian carriers. The December Feature Drop is their current goal, which includes enabling 5G capabilities. Google will introduce 5G network functionality as part of the December Pixel Feature Drop, in contrast to other smartphone manufacturers. The Pixel Feature drop differs from routine operating system and security updates in the eyes of the uninitiated.

It is a collection of new features that, as the name suggests, is provided in addition to the regular software updates and corrections and the significant Android updates. The Pixel feature drops provide Pixel phones access to new features.

The two major technology companies, Google and Apple, will make compatibility for 5G networks available in its supported smartphones in December. iOS 16 beta is being used by Apple to test 5G functionality on the networks of Airtel and Reliance Jio. The American technology behemoth released 16.2 developer beta earlier last week for supported iPhones, enabling 5G on both standalone and non-standalone networks. The public beta of iOS 16.2 will soon follow the developer beta, and the final, fully functional commercial release is scheduled for December.