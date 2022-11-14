WhatsApp to Give You Missed Call Alerts, Here’s What You Should Know

WhatsApp has reportedly rolled out a new update for Android beta testers. According to screenshots shared by WABetaInfo, the messaging app now notifies users when calls fail when Do Not Disturb (DND) mode is enabled. The app also tells you the call time.

Users will be able to see a small box in WhatsApp chat saying "Missed Voice Calls at 9:38 PM in Do Not Disturb". It's a small update, but equally important because in meetings and other situations, people use DND mode, and some people don't know if they received the call in the Messages app. Of course, if the user checks the calls section of the app right after disabling DND mode, they will be notified of missed calls.

It's unclear when this feature will roll out to all users via a stable update. Anyone using WhatsApp Android version 2.22.24.17 can try this feature. The cited source claims that some users can see the same functionality on their Android beta build 2.22.24.15.

The cited source also reported that the update would be pushed to several beta users in the next few days. For those who don't know, all smartphones have a DND mode that silences all notifications, alerts and phone calls. This feature is self-explanatory and used when you don't want to be disturbed by anyone.

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a new feature called companion mode. The same source that spotted the beta feature revealed that the feature will allow a user to access their existing WhatsApp account on their second phone. Currently, the app allows you to link your account with up to four different devices, such as laptops and tablets. However, it cannot be accessed from other smartphones. This could change soon. It's unclear when this feature will be available to everyone.