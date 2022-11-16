5G SA Network of T-Mobile Will Offer Great Capacity to Users With Mid-Band Spectrum

According to T-Mobile US, their Ultra Capacity 5G service has been made available across the country using 5G Standalone infrastructure. The telco's Ultra Capacity service uses mid-band frequency at 2.5 GHz and offers faster speeds than its standard 5G service. The carrier stated that this development would improve apps like gaming that require near real-time responsiveness by enabling consumers across the nation to enjoy higher speeds while further minimising any lag in the network with lower latency.

Additional Information on T-Mid-Band Mobile’s Spectrum Offerings

The era of revolutionary 5G networks has arrived, and T-Mobile is at the forefront with not just the biggest, fastest, and most dependable 5G network but also the most sophisticated. As per Neville Ray, head of technology at T-Mobile U.S., they are leading the market with 5G standalone and delivering a level of performance for customers that can't be delivered otherwise.

T-Mobile U.S. also claimed that by upgrading its technology, it is creating new opportunities for 5G carrier aggregation (NR CA), which combines various 5G spectrum layers for increased speed and capacity. The mid-band 5G spectrum, which in tests delivered peak speeds above 3 Gbps, has three channels that the mobile network provider says it hopes to start combining this year. In the coming weeks, users of the Samsung Galaxy S22 will be the first to take advantage of this new feature, which will soon be made available to users of other handsets, according to the telecom operator.

T-Mobile's Extended Range 5G (low-band 600 MHz spectrum) currently reaches 321 million people across 1.9 million square miles, while its Ultra Capacity 5G covers 250 million people countrywide (2.5 GHz spectrum). The telco expects to provide its Ultra Capacity 5G service to 300 million customers in 2019.

Moreover, total revenues decreased from $19.6 billion to $19.5 billion in a year. Service revenue in Q3 totalled $15.36 billion, up 4.3% from the same period last year. The number of overall customers reached a record high of around 112 million, and the corporation also recorded a net customer addition of 1.7 million in the quarter, an increase of 407,000 year over year.