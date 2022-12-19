Bharti Airtel Continuously Added Subscribers for 12 Straight Months: TRAI

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released the telecom subscription data for October today. As you know, we actively follow the subscriber additions and growth circles, and so did we today, which resulted in some interesting insights. India is one of the most intensively competitive markets, and the subscriber data as of October 31, 2022, marks a milestone for Bharti Airtel amidst the lucrative market offerings. Read to know why.

Airtel Records Continuous Subscriber Addition for the last 12 Months

Month TRAI Data Total Subscribers Net Addition Month 1 Nov 2021 355,294,534 1,318,251 Month 2 Dec 2021 355,769,615 475,081 Month 3 Jan 2022 356,483,814 714,199 Month 4 Feb 2022 358,075,635 1,591,821 Month 5 Mar 2022 360,331,264 2,255,629 Month 6 Apr 2022 361,147,280 816,016 Month 7 May 2022 362,175,161 1,027,881 Month 8 Jun 2022 362,968,293 793,132 Month 9 Jul 2022 363,481,765 513,472 Month 10 Aug 2022 363,807,970 326,205 Month 11 Sep 2022 364,220,737 412,767 Month 12 Oct 2022 365,025,846 805,109

From 355,294,534 subscribers in November 2021 to 365,025,846 subscribers in October 2022, Airtel has come a long way in a competitive market. If we look at the numbers, no other telco in the market has had such continuous subscriber growth for the last 12 months, which is not an easy feat. This milestone achievement comes at a time when there is stiff competition, and the market offerings include Night Unlimited, Reduced Postpaid Rentals with added benefits, Weekend Rollover, and Every Day more value tariff components and benefits.

Airtel Wireless Subscribers for October 2022

Sl. No Circle - Airtel Sep 2022 Oct 2022 Subscriber Gain/Loss 5G Plus Announcement 1 Andhra Pradesh & Telangana 31,774,350 31,881,272 106,922 Yes 2 Assam 10,438,124 10,502,842 64,718 Yes 3 Bihar 39,367,223 39,544,824 177,601 Yes 4 Delhi 16,438,020 16,546,528 108,508 Yes 5 Gujarat 11,252,833 11,240,322 -12,511 6 Haryana 6,314,298 6,385,784 71,486 Yes 7 Himachal Pradesh 3,368,664 3,397,367 28,703 Yes 8 Jammu & Kashmir 5,870,318 5,840,123 -30,195 9 Karnataka 30,920,839 30,969,953 49,114 Yes 10 Kerala 7,821,693 7,842,755 21,062 11 Kolkata 5,687,241 5,688,040 799 12 Madhya Pradesh 15,342,537 15,289,095 -53,442 13 Maharashtra & Goa 20,547,335 20,649,914 102,579 Yes 14 Mumbai 9,390,935 9,462,952 72,017 Yes 15 North East 5,780,529 5,798,015 17,486 16 Odisha 11,302,188 11,360,062 57,874 17 Punjab 12,053,572 12,105,740 52,168 18 Rajasthan 22,111,587 21,978,942 -132,645 19 Tamil Nadu 27,160,209 27,255,080 94,871 Yes 20 Uttar Pradesh East 36,164,407 36,158,120 -6,287 Yes 21 Uttar Pradesh West 18,692,418 18,635,968 -56,450 22 West Bengal 16,421,417 16,492,148 70,731 Yes Total 364,220,737 365,025,846 805,109 Net Addition 412,767 805,109

Airtel added subscribers in 16 circles while lost subscribers in 6 circles, namely Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh East and Uttar Pradesh West. Airtel added the most subscribers in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Maharashtra and Goa. The table above represents the subscriber numbers compared to the previous month, i.e. September 2022.

Airtel 5G Announced Circles

As of this writing, Airtel 5G Plus services are active in 14 cities across 12 circles. Airtel 5G Plus Services are currently live in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram, Guwahati, Patna, Lucknow and Shimla.

Conclusion

A comment on the competitive tariffs is not required, as the above subscriber numbers speak for themselves. Airtel also has taken an Industry initiative to improve the sector's health by raising tariffs, to which the competition is yet to respond. As Airtel's 5G is an open launch, you can experience Airtel 5G if you travel to any locations where Airtel announced 5G Plus this holiday season. We need to see what the New Year has for Airtel Subscribers.