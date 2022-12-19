Bharti Airtel Continuously Added Subscribers for 12 Straight Months: TRAI

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released the telecom subscription data for October today. As you know, we actively follow the subscriber additions and growth circles, and so did we today, which resulted in some interesting insights. India is one of the most intensively competitive markets, and the subscriber data as of October 31, 2022, marks a milestone for Bharti Airtel amidst the lucrative market offerings. Read to know why.
Airtel Records Continuous Subscriber Addition for the last 12 Months
|Month
|TRAI Data
|Total Subscribers
|Net Addition
|Month 1
|Nov 2021
|355,294,534
|1,318,251
|Month 2
|Dec 2021
|355,769,615
|475,081
|Month 3
|Jan 2022
|356,483,814
|714,199
|Month 4
|Feb 2022
|358,075,635
|1,591,821
|Month 5
|Mar 2022
|360,331,264
|2,255,629
|Month 6
|Apr 2022
|361,147,280
|816,016
|Month 7
|May 2022
|362,175,161
|1,027,881
|Month 8
|Jun 2022
|362,968,293
|793,132
|Month 9
|Jul 2022
|363,481,765
|513,472
|Month 10
|Aug 2022
|363,807,970
|326,205
|Month 11
|Sep 2022
|364,220,737
|412,767
|Month 12
|Oct 2022
|365,025,846
|805,109
From 355,294,534 subscribers in November 2021 to 365,025,846 subscribers in October 2022, Airtel has come a long way in a competitive market. If we look at the numbers, no other telco in the market has had such continuous subscriber growth for the last 12 months, which is not an easy feat. This milestone achievement comes at a time when there is stiff competition, and the market offerings include Night Unlimited, Reduced Postpaid Rentals with added benefits, Weekend Rollover, and Every Day more value tariff components and benefits.
Also Read: Airtel Is Witnessing a Steady Growth in Wireless and Wired Subscriber Base: TRAI Data
Airtel Wireless Subscribers for October 2022
|Sl. No
|Circle - Airtel
|Sep 2022
|Oct 2022
|Subscriber Gain/Loss
|5G Plus Announcement
|1
|Andhra Pradesh & Telangana
|31,774,350
|31,881,272
|106,922
|Yes
|2
|Assam
|10,438,124
|10,502,842
|64,718
|Yes
|3
|Bihar
|39,367,223
|39,544,824
|177,601
|Yes
|4
|Delhi
|16,438,020
|16,546,528
|108,508
|Yes
|5
|Gujarat
|11,252,833
|11,240,322
|-12,511
|6
|Haryana
|6,314,298
|6,385,784
|71,486
|Yes
|7
|Himachal Pradesh
|3,368,664
|3,397,367
|28,703
|Yes
|8
|Jammu & Kashmir
|5,870,318
|5,840,123
|-30,195
|9
|Karnataka
|30,920,839
|30,969,953
|49,114
|Yes
|10
|Kerala
|7,821,693
|7,842,755
|21,062
|11
|Kolkata
|5,687,241
|5,688,040
|799
|12
|Madhya Pradesh
|15,342,537
|15,289,095
|-53,442
|13
|Maharashtra & Goa
|20,547,335
|20,649,914
|102,579
|Yes
|14
|Mumbai
|9,390,935
|9,462,952
|72,017
|Yes
|15
|North East
|5,780,529
|5,798,015
|17,486
|16
|Odisha
|11,302,188
|11,360,062
|57,874
|17
|Punjab
|12,053,572
|12,105,740
|52,168
|18
|Rajasthan
|22,111,587
|21,978,942
|-132,645
|19
|Tamil Nadu
|27,160,209
|27,255,080
|94,871
|Yes
|20
|Uttar Pradesh East
|36,164,407
|36,158,120
|-6,287
|Yes
|21
|Uttar Pradesh West
|18,692,418
|18,635,968
|-56,450
|22
|West Bengal
|16,421,417
|16,492,148
|70,731
|Yes
|Total
|364,220,737
|365,025,846
|805,109
|Net Addition
|412,767
|805,109
Airtel added subscribers in 16 circles while lost subscribers in 6 circles, namely Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh East and Uttar Pradesh West. Airtel added the most subscribers in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Maharashtra and Goa. The table above represents the subscriber numbers compared to the previous month, i.e. September 2022.
Also Read: Here’s Why Airtel 999 Postpaid Plan Is Best for a Small Family
Airtel 5G Announced Circles
As of this writing, Airtel 5G Plus services are active in 14 cities across 12 circles. Airtel 5G Plus Services are currently live in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram, Guwahati, Patna, Lucknow and Shimla.
Also Read: Airtel Mobile Business Shows an Organic Growth
Conclusion
A comment on the competitive tariffs is not required, as the above subscriber numbers speak for themselves. Airtel also has taken an Industry initiative to improve the sector's health by raising tariffs, to which the competition is yet to respond. As Airtel's 5G is an open launch, you can experience Airtel 5G if you travel to any locations where Airtel announced 5G Plus this holiday season. We need to see what the New Year has for Airtel Subscribers.