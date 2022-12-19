Lava X3 2022 Launched in India: Check out Specs and Price Here

The Lava X3 (2022) is a budget smartphone manufactured in India and is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC and features 3GB of RAM. It has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display and an HD+ resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate. According to Lava, this budget phone would be available for pre-order on Amazon starting December 20, 2022. This would be a good device for users who are trying to get a hand on a budget 4G smartphone.

Lava X3 (2022) Specifications

The company's new launch stars a dual rear camera setup which includes an 8MP primary lens and a VGA sensor. This camera model also has an LED flash. The selfie camera is a 5MP sensor and is housed under a teardrop notch at the top center of the display. Coming to storage, the handset only has 32GB of inbuilt storage but includes a microSD slot for up to 512GB of expandable storage. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC and has 3GB of RAM. It comes with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display and an HD+ resolution with a refresh rate of 60Hz.

It also has a fingerprint sensor on the back, along with face unlock features. There’s a 3.5mm audio jack for wired earphones and headphone lovers. It packs a battery of 4000mAh and supports 10W charging via a USB Type-C port.

Lava X3 (2022) price in India and Availability:

The Lava X3 (2022) is priced at Rs 6,999 for all colours and comes with 3GB RAM and an internal storage of 32GB. It will be available for pre-order on Amazon on December 20, 2022.