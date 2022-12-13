iPhones have Sony Cameras, Tim Cook Confirms

Over the years, there have been numerous rumours stating that Sony was supplying camera sensors for the iPhone. In a recent tweet, Apple CEO Tim Cook acknowledged that the Cupertino company has been using Sony image sensors in the iPhone for more than ten years. This is an uncommon instance of Apple confirming the precise parts used in their products. The company's iPhone models often just have specifications that list the camera's resolution, aperture, and other bare minimum details.

Detailed Information Regarding iPhone Using Sony Camera Sensors

In a tweet on Tuesday, Cook disclosed that Sony had been the iPhone's camera sensor supplier for more than ten years. Along with the CEO of Sony, Kenichiro Yoshida, it featured a picture of Cook touring the Kumamoto factory. With this acknowledgment, the numerous rumours that the iPhone employed Sony camera sensors have reportedly been put to rest.

The iPhone 15 series is anticipated to be released by Apple in the second half of 2023. And a recent report claims that the iPhone 15 series will use a cutting-edge Sony picture sensor. It is claimed to be able to clearly capture a person's face even when there is intense backlighting. According to reports, Sony sensors have each pixel with a double saturation signal level. This rumoured Sony camera sensor is said to be able to catch more light while minimising under- or overexposure. Sony has not yet started manufacturing these sensors, though. According to reports, they will be produced in the business's Nagasaki plant.

In 2021, Sony reportedly held a 44 percent share of the market for complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) image sensors, with Samsung coming in second with 18.5 percent. According to reports, the corporation has budgeted about JPY 900 billion (about Rs 54,000 crore) for 2023 in the hopes of controlling roughly 60% of the CMOS image sensor industry by 2025.